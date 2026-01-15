H.I.G. Capital Announces Closing of Oversubscribed European Lower Middle Market Private Equity Fund

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative asset management firm with $74 billion of capital under management, today announced the final closing of H.I.G. Europe Capital Partners IV ("Fund IV") with aggregate capital commitments of €1.6 billion. Within six months of launch, Fund IV completed an oversubscribed first and final close, reflecting robust demand from both existing and new limited partners.

Fund IV will continue the successful strategy of its predecessor funds, targeting investments in undermanaged European lower middle market companies where H.I.G. can apply its operational value-creation playbook, with a focus on complex situations and difficult transaction dynamics. H.I.G. has a 19-year track record in the region and a team of more than 150 investment professionals across five core European offices in London, Milan, Hamburg, Paris, and Madrid. Since its first investment in Europe in 2007, H.I.G. has completed 92 private equity platform investments in the region across its lower middle market and middle market strategies.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, H.I.G. Co-Founders and Co-Executive Chairmen, commented: "H.I.G.'s global platform gives us the scale, resources, and operating capabilities that differentiate us in the middle market. Our longstanding presence in Europe and proven ability to drive value in complex situations have positioned H.I.G. as a partner of choice for LPs seeking differentiated exposure to the European middle market."

"We are launching Fund IV at a particularly attractive moment in time, with plentiful opportunities to deliver on our differentiated investment approach across the European lower middle market," said Wolfgang Biedermann, Executive Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Private Equity, Europe. "We focus on control investments in operationally complex and undermanaged businesses, specifically situations where local origination, hands-on execution, and operating depth create a clear competitive advantage. The strong performance and momentum from prior vintages provide a solid foundation for continued success."

"We are grateful for the strong support from our limited partners from around the globe," said Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation. "In a highly competitive fundraising environment, their continued commitment drove an oversubscribed close in a compressed timeline, reflecting confidence in our strategy, our execution capabilities, and the compelling opportunity set in Europe's lower middle market."

Fund IV was supported by a global group of limited partners, including asset managers, public and corporate pensions, family offices, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and consultants in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

