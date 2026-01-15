Hospitality SaaS Platform Craftable Announces Partnership with AP Payments-as-a-Service Fintech Finexio

Craftable enhances industry-leading A/P digital invoice processing with Automated Accounts Payable Solution

DALLAS, TX AND ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Craftable, the hospitality industry's leading SaaS platform, and Finexio, the industry leader in embedded AP payments as a service, today announced a partnership that brings turnkey B2B payment capabilities to Craftable customers.

Craftable's enterprise-grade technology platform for invoice management, accounts payable (AP) processing, coding, and operational reporting for accountants and finance experts in the hospitality industry has been extended to include Finexio's high-touch AP Payments as a Service platform and services.

Finexio AP Payments as a Service provides Craftable customers with turnkey, fully managed payment delivery, supplier management, payment data management and security, with revenue generation through virtual card payment adoption.

For Craftable customers, the adoption of AP Payments as a Service is seamless, replacing the tedious and labor-intensive process of manual bill payments with automated AI-powered workflows that optimize, monetize, secure, and deliver approved payments to vendors. This strategic addition to the Craftable platform empowers finance teams, elevates AP from a cost center to a profit generator, provides new levels of spend visibility, adds the highest standards of fraud protection, and provides the financial agility that is critical in an increasingly complex business landscape.

"For us, this is about finishing the job," said David Cantu, CEO of Craftable. "Invoice automation is only half the story. With Finexio, we're extending control and visibility through the final mile of AP - the moment money actually leaves the business. Moving payments digital means better security, less fraud, lower processing costs, and meaningful cash flow upside for our customers. It's a smarter, more modern way to pay, and it closes a critical gap in the back office."

"Finexio's partnership with David and the team at Craftable represents a powerful combination of next-generation AP automation and our comprehensive B2B payments platform. By integrating our AI-powered supplier enablement and secure payment services with their innovative solution, we'll help their end users transform accounts payable from a cost center into a strategic driver of value," said Ernest Rolfson, CEO and Founder of Finexio.

Craftable's partnership with Finexio highlights both companies' commitment to transforming AP workflows into streamlined, efficient, and secure operations for food and hospitality industry finance teams.

About Craftable

Craftable is the leading back-office platform designed for hospitality. Trusted by thousands of operators, Craftable connects purchasing, inventory, accounting, and analytics into a single, integrated system that powers smarter decisions and healthier margins. With solutions purpose-built for restaurants, hotels, and multi-unit operations, Craftable helps teams turn stressful operations into smooth experiences - so they can focus on what they do best: creating memorable moments that bring guests back again and again.

About Finexio

Finexio is a trailblazer in the B2B payments industry, pioneering an innovative Accounts Payable Infrastructure as a Service model. Embedded within the world's leading Procure-to-Pay software suites, Finexio's platform delivers a fully managed, AI-powered solution that optimizes, monetizes, and secures the entire payment lifecycle. Finexio significantly enhances operational efficiency, payment security, and customer satisfaction for our Procure-to-Pay partners and corporate clients. Trusted by hundreds of forward-thinking CFOs and processing billions in secure, efficient payments annually, Finexio is driving a paradigm shift in financial operations for mid-market and enterprise organizations across diverse industries.

