New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Wellness Eternal announced the release of the 2025 Biohacking Index Top 50 Report, an annual ranking of the most trusted and top performing biohacking, longevity, and wellness companies of the year. The report highlights the companies that earned the highest verified ratings and reviews from consumers and practitioners throughout 2025.

Key Takeaways:

The Biohacking Index Top 50 Report emphasizes verified user feedback and measurable impact in the industry.

Wellness Eternal promotes truth and efficacy in health solutions through data-driven education.

The Biohacking Index provides credibility and accountability in biohacking, longevity, and human performance sectors.

About Wellness Eternal

Wellness Eternal is a data driven health education company dedicated to advancing truth, safety, and efficacy in wellness and biohacking. Through research, verified ratings, and media amplification, Wellness Eternal helps individuals and practitioners make informed decisions about emerging health solutions.

About the Biohacking Index

The Biohacking Index is a verified ratings and reviews platform focused on biohacking, longevity, and human performance. It exists to bring clarity, credibility, and accountability to one of the fastest growing areas of health and wellness by elevating the companies that consistently deliver real world results.

