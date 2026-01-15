Optimizely appoints Comprend as its first Strategic AI Partner

Partnership brings purpose-built AI orchestration and expert services to enterprise marketing teams.

Comprend appointed as Optimizely's first Strategic AI Partner

Opal AI is Optimizely's AI Agentic Orchestration platform, which is specialised for marketing and communication teams

Comprend and Optimizely are collaborating directly on Opal AI product development, providing feedback and design patterns from real client implementations

Comprend holds the largest number of certified Opal specialists globally and provides expert services across Optimizely's platform suite.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the global enterprise technology company, has appointed leading marketing and communications agency Comprend as its first Strategic AI Partner, spanning Opal AI and the wider Optimizely One platform suite.

As Optimizely's Strategic Partner, Comprend collaborates directly with Optimizely product teams on the development of Opal AI. This gives clients early insight into how the platform is evolving and access to proven design patterns shaped by real-world implementations. It reinforces Comprend's role as a trusted partner for organisations looking to adopt AI in a structured, effective way, and to realise clear return on investment from AI across the Optimizely platform.

Comprend employs over 250 specialists across Sweden, Finland and the UK and works with clients globally, such as IKEA, L'Oréal, Saab, Ericsson, Alfa Laval and Centrica. The agency has worked with Optimizely for over 25 years, spanning DXP/CMP programs, DAM activation and now as CMP/DAM onboarding specialists and Strategic AI Partner. Comprend currently holds the largest number of certified Opal specialists globally.

Purpose-built AI for enterprise marketing

Successful AI implementation at scale requires more than technology alone. It demands a deep understanding of organisational processes, people, regulatory requirements and change management. This partnership brings that expertise directly to enterprise clients, enabling marketing and communications teams to deploy agentic AI that delivers measurable results while maintaining compliance and brand integrity.

Rather than simply implementing the platform, the partnership enables direct collaboration on product evolution, ensuring Opal AI develops in line with the realities of enterprise marketing operations. "What makes this partnership different is that client work directly informs product development", says Comprend CEO, Per Bruun. "The challenges we see every day in complex organisations are now shaping how Opal AI evolves, ensuring it delivers real value for enterprise marketing teams."

Opal AI is purpose-built for marketing and communications teams, co-ordinating specialised AI agents across content production, experimentation and analytics while maintaining human oversight of strategy and creative direction. It can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with Optimizely One's digital experience, content marketing and experimentation tools.

Optimizely has been recognised as a leader by both Gartner and Forrester for digital experience platforms and content orchestration.

Why Comprend?

Comprend was selected based on its track record of deploying AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes, not just pilots. The agency has implemented AI-powered systems across the marketing lifecycle, from strategic planning and content production to campaign optimisation and performance analytics. This hands-on experience, combined with deep technical expertise across the Optimizely platform suite, enables direct input into product priorities and design patterns that address real enterprise challenges.

"For Opal AI, we needed a partner who had moved beyond the hype cycle," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "Comprend understands how to integrate AI agents into complex marketing operations while keeping humans in the strategic driver's seat. This partnership allows Opal AI to evolve based on what actually works for enterprise clients."

What this means for client

Clients gain early access to Opal AI's orchestration capabilities, supported by expert implementation services. Deployments enable:

Content creation at scale with on-brand consistency across markets.

Compliance and verification, including automated checks against brand and regulatory requirements

Content intelligence driven by AI-led performance analysis

Experimentation at scale through automated testing and optimisation

Unified analytics with cross-platform insight generation

These capabilities free teams from time-consuming operational tasks, enabling greater focus on strategy, creativity and impact.

From client delivery to product development

While AI adoption has accelerated, research from MIT indicates that most initiatives fail to deliver value due to fragmented implementation and lack of organisational alignment. Comprend's approach focuses on understanding why successful implementations work, embedding AI into real workflows supported by governance and change management. Insights from client work are now feeding directly into Opal AI's ongoing development. "This partnership brings proven, real-world learnings into the heart of product development," adds Bruun. "It gives clients access to capabilities that many organisations are still years away from implementing."

For more information

Please contact:

Sweden: Tina Söderlund, Chief Operation Officer, tina.soderlund@comprend.com

United Kingdom: Karen Lester, Senior consultant, karen.lester@comprend.com

Finland: Mikko Peltomäki, Managing director, mikko.peltomaki@comprend.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/comprend/r/optimizely-appoints-comprend-as-its-first-strategic-ai-partner,c4292163

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10660/4292163/3878974.pdf Press release Comprend named Optimizely Strategic AI partner 2026-01 https://news.cision.com/comprend/i/optimizely-appoints-comprend-as-its-first-strategic-ai-partner,c3501159 Optimizely appoints Comprend as its first Strategic AI Partner

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optimizely-appoints-comprend-as-its-first-strategic-ai-partner-302662419.html