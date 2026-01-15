Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 14:26 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Antea Group UK Ranks #17 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

The report identifies the key global players in environmental & sustainability (E&S) consulting revenue for FY 2024.

LEEDS, GB / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Antea Group UK is proud to be ranked #17 in the latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment by Environment Analyst.

This prestigious report, curated by Environment Analyst, a leading provider of business intelligence for the global environmental services sector, identifies the top global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting based on revenue from the 2024 financial year.

The study offers valuable insights into industry trends, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, M&A activity, and growth opportunities.

"This ranking reflects the strength of Antea Group as a global organization, and we're proud that Antea Group UK is included as part of that collective recognition," said Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK. "Being part of a well-established international consultancy allows us to bring proven expertise, consistent standards, and global perspective to clients in the UK market."

Additionally, Inogen Alliance, co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to support multinational clients, is ranked #37. When combined, Antea Group and Inogen Alliance would hold the #15 spot globally, reinforcing collective strength and global reach.

The 2023 report analysed 38 leading international E&S consulting firms, representing a combined revenue of $38.1 billion. The rankings are based on financial data submitted through Environment Analyst's annual survey and verification process or estimated from publicly available sources.

Antea Group UK remains dedicated to delivering innovative E&S solutions for a more sustainable future.

Download the Report

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,250 employees in over 100 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more: www.anteagroup.uk.

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector. Environment Analyst has a global membership community of over 22,000 sustainability professionals. Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, which features bespoke market intelligence reports, data-sets, interactive dashboards and competitor analysis profiles, plus business news and insights.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group UK on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group UK
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group-uk
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group UK



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-uk-ranks-%2317-in-environment-analysts-global-environm-1127447

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.