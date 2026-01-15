HONG KONG, Jan 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 52nd HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, 17th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 24th Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair concluded successfully today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair were organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Stationery & School Supplies Fair was jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. The four-day physical fairs attracted some 82,000 buyers from 121 countries and regions, fostering cross-regional trade and cross-section cooperation. Opening to both trade buyers and the public, the newly launched 'Pop & Play' pavilion was a big draw at the Toys & Games Fair and attracted some 10,000 public visits. The pavilion helped local toy brands connect with global buyers to expand into international markets, further unleashing the commercial potential of their IPs, while also enabling Chinese Mainland and overseas brands and IPs to engage directly with local fans of trendy toys and collectibles.Over 41,000 buyers visited the Toys & Games Fair, while some 27,000 and some 14,000 buyers attended the Baby Products Fair and Stationery & School Supplies Fair respectively. Buyers from outside Hong Kong primarily came from the Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand from the ASEAN bloc, Korea, India and the US. Buyers from nearby Macao, ASEAN's Vietnam, Belgium and Poland from Europe and South Africa also recorded double-digit growth. The fairs adopted the HKTDC's hybrid EXHIBITION+ model, which includes the physical shows along with online access through the Click2Match smart business matching platform, which will continue connecting exhibitors and buyers until 22 January.Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: 'This year's trio of fairs brought together more than 2,600 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions, attracting 82,000 global buyers to attend and kickstarting the HKTDC's busy calendar of events in 2026. The new 'Pop & Play' pavilion at the Toys & Games Fair proved to be highly popular, showcasing 150 trendy IPs alongside various fair premieres and global limited-edition collectibles. Representatives from diverse industries and sectors were keen to explore the commercial potential of different IPs and discuss cross-industry collaboration opportunities. The pavilion was also open to members of the public, with large numbers of visitors checking in, snapping photos and engaging directly with exhibitors. We believe the fair can amplify IP value through cultural integration, brand collaborations and market strategies, helping local brands to take their businesses beyond Hong Kong and onto the international stage."'Pop & Play' pavilion drove cross-industry IP collaborations, opened to public to promote interaction between industry and fansThe three fairs continued with the theme 'New Play for All', with the enduring popularity of trendy and collectible toys injecting strong growth momentum into the toy industry. The new 'Pop & Play' pavilion brought together popular international and local IPs. Hong Kong exhibitor Matrix Promotion showcased 11 original local IPs and presented a series of fair-exclusive debut products. Founder and CEO Ray Leung said: 'Combining B2C elements with B2B provides an energetic atmosphere that makes it easier to facilitate collaborations and build relationships with potential partners. Through the online and offline business matchings, we established around 50 local business contacts. These included not only toy industry buyers, but also cross-industry cooperation opportunities, such as with theme parks, loyalty programmes, digital commerce platforms, finance and insurance companies. These mainly involve designing exclusive premium items for clients based on their own IPs, which is currently a major trend in the market.'Onsite sales of IP products were also brisk. IP character B.Duck has long been popular in both Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. Hong Kong Sales Representative for the company, Lai Chi-ying, shared: 'The new 'Pop & Play' pavilion successfully integrates B2B and B2C elements, reaffirming that trendy collectibles remain a key industry trend locally and globally. During the fair, we connected with 30 potential clients ' mainly toy distributors ' from countries including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Dubai, Russia, and North America. Our blind boxes also were a big hit with visitors, selling over 100 units in a short time. We expect participation in the event to contribute around 10% of our annual business growth.'Meanwhile, trendy toy enthusiast Mr. Hung visited the pavilion, saying: 'The 'Pop & Play' pavilion offers an attractive and rich selection. We could appreciate many popular local and international trendy toy IPs, as well as the latest hot anime and IP-licensed products. It's the perfect spot for exploring trendy collectibles and pop culture merchandise. The variety of trendy toys available for sale onsite is remarkably diverse. I spent around HK$2,000 and picked up multiple items including IP T-shirts, keychains, figurines, and Marvel toys ' it was a truly fruitful visit!"Hong Kong toy exhibitor draws buyers' attention with self-developed AI toysEastcolight (Hong Kong) Limited, a long-time participant at the Toys & Games Fair, showcased its self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) interactive story machine this year. Co-founder Salley Sze said: 'With AI becoming a core market trend, our latest toy products now incorporate AI-assisted learning features. These AI products alone are expected to generate at least US$1 million in annual sales through the fair, while our other STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) product lines are projected to achieve US$2 million sales.'Happy Ageing label saw rising demand as sustainable toys remained popularWith ageing populations becoming a global reality, toys and games designed specifically for seniors or intergenerational family fun are now a rapidly growing market. The new Happy Ageing label was introduced at this year's Toys & Games Fair to help identify products in this category. Peri Chow, Director of FritzS Learning (Hong Kong), said: 'The new label has greatly helped our market expansion. During the fair, we connected with approximately 30 new clients from different industries and regions, including the Chinese Mainland, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa and Spain, such as nursing home caregivers and buyers for children's toys.'Sustainable consumption continued to be a key focus across the fairs. In addition to the Green Toys zone at the Toys & Games Fair, both the toys and stationery fairs continued to employ the Green Solutions green leaf label, further facilitating the procurement of eco-friendly products. This year, over 400 exhibitors displayed the green leaf logo, double the number compared to 2024. DeAgostini Collectibles from Spain is a global publisher and distributor of collectibles. Sourcing Manager CMC, Sandra Lopez Herrero said, "We are particularly interested in sustainable design, especially the battery-free, hydraulic-powered eco-friendly toys exhibited by a Chinese Mainland supplier. We plan to place an order worth around US$1 million. The green leaf label, along with the Click2Match and Scan2Match platforms, have helped us track products and stay updated on emerging trends, such as the use of eco-friendly materials and the integration of artificial intelligence in toys."At the Baby Products Fair, the World of Strollers and Gear and ODM Strollers and Gear zones together hosted approximately 230 exhibitors, with an increase in both exhibitor numbers and fair areas compared to last year. The Selection of Europe pavilion returned in 2026 together with the Korean and Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association pavilions. Among the European exhibitors, Swedish exhibitor AXKID expressed recognition of Hong Kong's role as an international trade and innovation hub. Managing Director Roger Yan said: 'As a leading city in innovation, Hong Kong helps us expand our market and reach more international customers. During the fair, we met buyers from Bulgaria, Slovenia, Japan, and T'rkiye. One Bulgarian client has already placed an order for 2,000 child safety seats, valued at approximately '1.7 million. We will definitely exhibit again next year.'Jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, this year's Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair welcomed Blaxall Optics Low Vision Limited from New Zealand for the first time. Company Director Gang Cheng said: "We showcased a range of optical magnifiers and related products and connected with 10 new buyers from Hong Kong, Macao, Poland, Thailand and more at the physical fair and through the Click2Match smart-matching platform. We anticipate these contacts will bring at least a 5% annual growth to our business, equivalent to US$100,000 in orders."Asian Toy & Games Forum explored key issues for toy manufacturersThe flagship Asian Toys & Games Forum was held during the Toys & Games Fair. Themed 'Empowering the Toy Industry for Global Success', the forum invited industry experts and guest speakers to discuss the latest industry updates and developments. For more comments from exhibitors and buyers, please visit the following websites:- Toys and Games Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hktoyfair/en/success-stories- Baby Products Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkbabyfair/en/success-stories- Stationery & School Supplies Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkstationeryfair/en/success-storiesPhoto download: https://bit.ly/49IAOHh The first two events were organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the latter was jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. The four-day physical fairs attracted some 82,000 buyers from 121 countries and regionsThe new 'Pop & Play' pavilion at the Toys & Games Fair attracted some 10,000 public visits, showcasing some 150 famous local and international IPs. Mascots Ah Pop and Ah Play made appearances to interact with visitorsArtist Snow Suen made a special appearance at the 'Pop & Play' pavilion, drawing crowds of fansSinger and actress Joey Thye shared her experience of being an IP creatorDuring the fair, the 'The Rise of Designers' sharing and signing session was held, featuring local renowned designers: b.wing, founder of la b.wing Galerie Ltd; Steven Choi, founder of Zu and Pi; and Winson Ma, founder and creative director of Winson Classic Creation. Fair websites- HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair: hktoyfair.hktdc.com- HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair: hkbabyfair.hktdc.com- Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair: hkstationeryfair.com 