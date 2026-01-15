Anzeige
International Olympic Committee: IOC Receives Low Carbon Award From Geneva Climate Network 2050Today

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / International Olympic Committee news

In recognition of its progress in reducing its corporate carbon footprint by 30%, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has received the Low Carbon Award from 2050Today, the Geneva-based climate action network of international organisations.

Key Facts

  • Between 2021 and 2024, the IOC reduced its corporate carbon footprint by 30 per cent compared to the 2016-2019 baseline - an intermediate step towards a 50 per cent reduction by 2030.

  • The Low Carbon Award was presented by 2050Today, a Geneva-based climate action network bringing together more than 60 institutions of "International Geneva".

  • As part of the prize, the Jet d'Eau, one of Geneva's landmarks, was illuminated in the colours of the Olympic rings on 8 December 2025.

Presented on 3 December 2025 during a ceremony organised by 2050Today in Geneva, the Low Carbon Award acknowledges the IOC's efforts to cut its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions. The jury highlighted the IOC's work to reduce emissions from business travel, supported by the introduction of internal carbon budgets that guide travel planning and decision-making across the organisation.

To achieve this 30 per cent reduction, the IOC implemented a series of measures focused on its largest sources of emissions. For business travel - which represents a significant share of its indirect (scope 3) emissions - the IOC refined the frequency and format of meetings, increased the use of videoconferencing, introduced sustainable travel principles and set carbon budgets for each department. Staff were given access to tools to monitor the CO2 impact of their trips, helping to embed climate considerations into everyday choices.

These measures enabled the organisation to meet its 30 per cent corporate emissions reduction target and stay on track to halve emissions by 2030.

It is a true honour for the IOC to receive the 2050Today Low Carbon Award, Climate change is affecting all of us, and as a global organisation we have a responsibility to reduce our own footprint, to lead by example and to share what we learn with others.

Christophe De Kepper, IOC Director General

While these efforts relate to the IOC as an organisation, its climate commitment goes further, with a particular focus on reducing the footprint of the Olympic Games. Organising Committees are required to minimise Games-related carbon emissions and to encourage stakeholders to take meaningful climate action.

As part of the prize, Geneva's Jet d'Eau was illuminated in the colours of the Olympic rings earlier this week.

2050Today is a climate action network bringing together more than 60 institutions of "International Geneva" - including permanent missions, United Nations agencies and other international organisations such as CERN and EPFL - that are working collectively to measure and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The jury for the Low Carbon Award was composed of representatives from the Canton of Geneva, the City of Geneva, the Industrial Services of Geneva (SIG) and 2050Today.

For further details about the IOC's climate commitments and progress, visit the IOC's sustainability webpage and consult the latest IOC Sustainability Report.

© 2050Today Low Carbon Award - Geneva's Jet d'Eau

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ioc-receives-low-carbon-award-from-geneva-climate-network-2050to-1127458

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
