Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings to Present at Sequire Investor Summit and Deal Flow Discovery Conference

Charlie's is Profitable, Growing and on a Trajectory to Uplist to a National Securities Exchange

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences during the month of January 2026:

On Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EST, Henry Sicignano, President, will make a presentation to investors at the Sequire Investor Summit at the Condado Vanderbilt, Puerto Rico. The Company will also host individual investor meetings. To request a meeting, please email suzanne@chuc.com.

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. EST, Henry Sicignano, President, will make a presentation to investors at the Deal Flow Discovery Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Company will also host individual investor meetings. To request a meeting, please email suzanne@chuc.com.

Henry Sicignano III, Charlie's President, commented, "I am proud to report: Charlie's is profitable ... and growing. Our balance sheet is clean; we have no outstanding warrants and very little debt. In the very near term, we believe our success growing SBX and U.S.-filled Pachamama product sales - while simultaneously monetizing the Company's PMTA-submitted PACHA synthetic nicotine products - will enable us to meet the minimum requirements to uplist to a national securities exchange."

"In preparation for an uplist, we will introduce Charlie's to investors at the Sequire Investor Summit and the Deal Flow Discovery Conference ... and we will encourage open-market purchases of our common stock," explained Mr. Sicignano. "Our goals are simple: (i) to expand awareness of Charlie's outstanding competitive position in the U.S. market; (ii) to increase the number of Charlie's shareholders; (iii) to increase shareholder liquidity; and (iv) to increase long-term shareholder value. Given how far we have come ... and our outstanding sales trajectory ... we are incredibly excited for what lies ahead."

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC, which has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust.com, enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co.

About the Sequire Investor Summit

Sequire brings together speakers, 75+ presenting companies, and more than 500 investors, funds, family offices, and analysts for networking opportunities, 1-on-1 meetings and direct investor engagement. For more information, visit puertorico.srax.com.

About the Deal Flow Discovery Conference

Formerly known as the Microcap Conference, this event has been expanded to include presentations from both public and private companies. This is the largest investment conference of its kind - bringing together hundreds of companies, investors, and dealmakers for two days of company presentations, expert discussion on raising capital, and unlimited 1-on-1 meetings. To learn more, visit dealflowdiscoveryconference.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

