Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its 2025 accomplishments and the exploration outlook for the Alotta Project, Yukon. Building on the excellent results from the 2025 exploration program, the Company enters 2026 well positioned to advance further high-quality discoveries at the Alotta property.

The Company is revising to reflect minor adjustments to reported sample interval lengths originally disclosed on December 16, 2025. No changes have been made to the reported composite gold grades.

Highlights:

Playoff Zone ALT-25-012 composite of 78.00 metres of 2.01 g/tonne gold remains unchanged

remains unchanged Alimony Zone discovery hole ALT-25-013 composite of 112.23 metres of 0.66 grams/tonne gold, including 55.53 m of 1.04 g/t Au and 1.6 m of 25.8 g/t Au, remains unchanged

including of of remains unchanged Commission Zone first drill holes expand known porphyry style mineralization to over 3 km

Figure 1. Overview Map of Diamond Drill Holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_001full.jpg

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: "2025 marked a transformational year for the Alotta Project. Our highly successful drill program expanded the zones of known mineralization and delivered great new across the property. We are extremely pleased that every drill hole completed to date has intersected mineralization, with several showing significant widths. Gold enrichment at the Payoff Zone, including visible gold, and the discovery at the Alimony Zone - 800 metres to the west - are highly encouraging. 2026 will be a formative year for the program, as we push forward with expanding known mineralization over the coming months to effectively explore the very large system at Alotta."

Table 1. Final results from drill holes ALT-25-012/013

Payoff Zone ALT-25-012 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%)

54.45 65.31 10.86 0.35 0.54 0.019

176.00 185.00 9.00 0.41 0.246 0.014

223.00 301.00 78.00 2.01 1.44 0.021 including 256.23 301.00 44.77 3.40 2.22 0.024 * including 284.93 293.10 8.17 17.7 9.3 0.07 * including 286.00 289.15 3.15 45.01 17.31 0.129 including 286.00 287.15 1.15 8.85 24.50 0.08 including 287.2 288.40 1.20 105.0 20.80 0.243

327.94 339.00 11.06 0.34 0.585 0.02 Alimony Zone ALT-25-013 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) * including 74.20 147.52 73.32 0.82 0.56 0.014 * including 91.99 147.52 55.53 1.04 0.6 0.015 including 109.56 145.60 36.04 1.41 0.55 0.013 including 144.00 145.60 1.6 25.8 3.14 0.01

282.49 311.14 28.65 0.25 0.84 0.011

*Adjusted intervals. All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true width.

2025 Exploration Summary:

Completed 2685.66 metres of diamond drilling at the Alotta Project in 9 drill holes over two phases building on previous 6 drill holes from 2023 and 2024 campaigns for a total of 15 holes across the property.

Exploration drilling at the Alimony Zone (one drill hole, totalling 312 metres) discovered the best zone of gold mineralization to date. Highlight results include:

ALT-25-013: 112.23 m grading 0.66 g/t Au

Including 55.53 m of 1.04 g/t Au

Including 1.6 m of 25.8 g/t Au

Step-out drilling at the Payoff Zone (now totalling 2618.75 metres over 7 holes to date) returned continued widespread, near-surface, gold mineralization. 2025 drilling at the Payoff Zone has delineated a zone of gold enrichment 500 m long trend that is open along strike in both directions. 2025 assay highlights include:

ALT-25-012: 78 m grading 2.01 g/t Au

Including 44.77 m of 3.40 g/t Au

Including 8.17 m of 17.69 g/t Au and 0.07% Cu

Including 1.25 m of 105 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu.

And 1.15 m of 8.85 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu

ALT-25-008: 118.00 m grading 0.465 g/t Au

Including 20.49 m of 0.93 g/t Au

Including 1.26 m of 9.70 g/t Au

ALT-25-009: 85.27 m grading 0.37 g/t Au

Including 53.22 m of 0.48 g/t Au

Including 32.56 m of 0.57 g/t Au

Exploration drilling at the Severance Zone (now totalling 1803.91 metres over 5 holes) identified widespread gold and, importantly, areas of widespread elevated copper mineralization. Mineralization in southern Severance Zone within holes ALT-25-010 and ALT-25-011, is similar, and approximately 1 km along strike to the east of mineralization at the Payoff Zone. Highlight results include:

ALT-25-007: 300.72 m grading 0.22 g/t Au, 0.48 g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu

Including 162.32 m of 0.23 g/t Au, 0.71 g/t Ag and 0.034% Cu

Including 21.54 m of 0.341 g/t Au, 1.47 g/t Ag and 0.042% Cu

and 53.48 m of 0.452 g/t Au

ALT-25-010: 31.71 m grading 0.361 g/t Au

ALT-25-011: 30.59 m grading 0.339 g/t Au

And 59.97 m of 0.346 g/t Au

And 26.12 m of 0.415 g/t Au

2026 Exploration Outlook

The success of the 2025 program and previous initiatives have positioned the Company well to refine existing mineralization and pursue promising new targets ahead of the 2026 field season. The information collected so far will help create a solid geological model and strengthen the foundation for understanding mineralization on the property.

Figure 2. The Dawson Range Gold Belt, a highly prospective metallogenic belt that includes the Alotta property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_002full.jpg

2025 Diamond Drilling Summary

A total of 2685.66 m of drilling in 9 drill holes were completed by the Company in 2025. Drill hole location data these holes are listed in Table 2. The program was designed to follow up on mineralization discovered in previous 2023 and 2024 programs and to expand drilling to other known showings on the property. Surface expression of mineralization includes overlapping of gold, copper and molybdenum soil geochemical anomalies that is over 4 km in length and nearly 2 km wide (Figures 3 and 4). The Company was able to successfully test most surface showings, with 2025 holes drilled into the Severance, Payoff, Alimony and Commission zones. These zones are very wide-spread but consistently returned altered and mineralized bedrock confirming a very large system underlies the Alotta property.

Table 2: Diamond Drill Hole Data

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) ALT-25-007 624617 6916037 1103 310 -50 305 ALT-25-008 623480 6915963 1067 135 -60 279 ALT-25-009 623474 6915962 1067 225 -60 252 ALT-25-010 624423 6915695 963 90 -55 286.91 ALT-25-011 624422 6915700 963 270 -65 300 ALT-25-012 623260 6915966 1078 135 -60 339.75 ALT-25-013 623019 6916490 1031 235 -50 312 ALT-25-014 625461 6915929 1077 65 -50 309 ALT-25-015 625882 6915901 1079 70 -50 302

Figure 3. Overview map with diamond drill holes and gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Overview map with diamond drill holes and copper-in-soil geochemical anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_004full.jpg

Alimony Zone (totalling 312 m, 1 hole)

Phase II of the 2025 program saw the first ever hole drilled into the Alimony Zone and returned a significant new gold discovery. The hole drilled entirely through variably altered granodiorite that was cut by widespread, discrete, quartz and quartz-carbonate veins with associated sulphide mineralization. Alteration, overall, is less than observed at other locations on the property; however, broad zones of gold mineralization were intersected in the upper 150 m of the drill (Table 3; Figure 5). Mineralization is believed to be associated with the discrete veining, in addition to higher-grade polymetallic quartz sulphide veins (Photo 1 and 2).

Table 3: 2025 Highlight Assay Results - Alimony Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Alimony Zone ALT-25-013 News Release Dated December 16, 2025

35.29 147.52 112.21 0.66 0.61 0.01 including 74.20 147.52 73.31 0.82 0.56 0.01 including 91.99 147.52 55.53 1.04 0.6 0.01 including 109.56 145.60 36.04 1.41 0.55 0.01

282.49 311.14 28.65 0.254 0.84 0.01

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.

Figure 5. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-013.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_005full.jpg

Photo 1. Banded quartz vein with disseminated and banded sulphides (Alt-25-013, 36 m depth - 8.2 g/t Au over 0.83 m, from 35.29 m depth).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_006full.jpg

Photo 2. Banded polymetallic pyrite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite vein (Alt-25-013, 170 m depth - 4.59 g/t Au over 0.37 m, from 170.42 m depth).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_007full.jpg

Payoff Zone (2618.75 m over 7 holes)

2025 drilling at the Payoff Zone was designed to confirm the presence gold mineralization, first discovered in 2023 drilling and to test its continuity at depth. Holes at the Payoff Zone intersected significant alteration and sulphide mineralization (Table 3; Photos 3 to 5; Figures 6 to 8), including visible gold that was observed in all 2025 holes in the zone (Photo 6).

Preliminary modeling of the Payoff Zone indicates continuous gold mineralization across an east-west trending zone approximately 500 m long and open in both directions (Figure 9). Similar mineralization is found along strike at the southern Severance Zone (Holes ALT-25-010 and ALT-25-011) with approximately 800 m of untested ground between the two zones. To the west, surface geochemistry continues, with the farthest step out to date in hole ALT-25-12, which returned strong gold grades over substantial widths (Table 2). All of which indicate significant potential for expanding mineralization.

Table 4: 2025 Highlight Assay Results - Payoff Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Au**

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Payoff Zone ALT-25-012 Includes updated from Table .1 in this News Release dated January 15 2025

54.45 65.31 10.86 0.35 0.35 0.54 0.02

176.00 185.00 9.00 0.41 0.41 0.25 0.01

223.00 301.00 78.00 2.01 0.81 1.44 0.02 including 256.23 301.00 44.77 3.40 1.31 2.22 0.024 including 284.93 293.10 8.17 17.69 6.22 9.30 0.07 including 286.00 289.15 3.15 45.01 15.25 17.31 0.13 including 286.00 287.15 1.15 8.85 8.85 24.50 0.08 including 287.15 288.40 1.25 105 30* 20.80 0.24

327.94 339.00 11.06 0.34 0.34 0.59 0.02 ALT-25-008 News Release dated October 15, 2025

43.37 264.00 220.63 0.30 0.31 0.54 0.016 including 43.37 53.47 10.10 0.53 0.58 0.35 0.009 And 118.79 264.00 145.21 0.37 0.39 0.67 0.017 including 146.00 264.00 118.00 0.42 0.44 0.32 0.018 including 229.51 250.00 20.49 0.91 0.81 0.31 0.020 including 242.25 243.51 1.26 9.53 7.70 1.04 0.016 including 242.25 242.55 0.30 38.40 30 3.81 0.016 ALT-25-009 News Release dated October 15, 2025

67.54 68.93 1.39 1.39 1.39 0.54 0.004

149.13 234.40 85.27 0.37 0.37 0.56 0.015 including 149.13 202.35 53.22 0.48 0.48 0.55 0.016 including 149.13 181.69 32.56 0.57 0.57 0.7 0.017 including 149.13 151.31 2.18 2.39 2.39 6.73 0.071 And 173.08 181.69 8.61 1.08 1.08 0.21 0.016

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths. **Gold grade cap of 30 g/t applied.

Photo 3. Quartz-pyrite veins with strong chlorite-sericite alteration halos (ALT-25-012, 186 m depth).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_008full.jpg

Photo 4. Quartz vein with centreline of pyrite (right) in porphyritic rocks hosting disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite (ALT-25-012, 55 m depth).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_009full.jpg

Photo 5. ~10 cm wide irregular quartz vein cutting granodiorite hosting coarse native gold, bismuthinite, pyrrhotite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, molybdenite and sphalerite (ALT-25-012).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_010full.jpg

Photo 6. Coarse visible gold and bismuthinite from a ~10 cm wide vein in drill hole ALT-25-012 (287.32 - 288.24 m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_011full.jpg





Figure 6. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-008.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_012full.jpg

Figure 7. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-009.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_013full.jpg

Figure 8. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-012.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_014full.jpg

Figure 9. Preliminary geologic modeling of gold enrichment at the Payoff Zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_015full.jpg

Severance Zone (1803.91 m over 5 holes)

The Severance Zone is a large (approximately 400 x 400 m) area that is defined by overlapping gold, copper and molybdenum geochemical soil anomaly. Two holes were drilled into the zone in 2024 and intersected strongly altered porphyry with broad zones of moderate gold mineralization. In 2025, three holes were drilled into the Severance Zone, one (ALT-25-007) close to the surface expression of the main Severance Zone, and two (ALT-25-010 and ALT-25-011), approximately 300 m to the south.

Hole ALT-25-007 returned an increase in copper grades in the upper parts of the hole, that was associated with strongly altered and veined quartz-feldspar porphyry (Table 5; Figure 10). Copper grades fall off near the bottom of the hole; however, an increase in gold grades occurs.

Holes ALT-25-010 and ALT-25-011 drilled through strongly altered porphyry and granodiorite, with significant intervals of brecciation within the granodiorite. Brecciation is coincident with pervasive biotite alteration, which appears to be overprinted by intense silicification. This is reminiscent of alteration and brecciation observed in drill holes from the Payoff Zone, and similarly, gold grades from holes 010 and 011 show sustained grades over broad intervals. The distance to the Payoff Zone is approximately 800 m, making the open ground between the south Severance and Payoff zones an intriguing target for 2026.

Table 5: 2025 Highlight Assay Results - Severance Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Severance Zone ALT-25-007 News Release Dated August 7, 2025

4.28 305 300.72 0.22 0.48 0.026 including 37.18 91.14 53.96 0.28 1.06 0.047 And 147.3 148.5 1.2 3.87 0.55 0.028 And 251.52 305 53.48 0.45 0.21 0.016 And including 271.15 273 1.85 5.45 0.33 0.012 And including 295 305 10.00 0.592 0.22 0.019 ALT-25-011 News Release Dated September 8, 2025

23.71 54.30 30.59 0.339 0.34 0.025 Including 31.57 40.00 8.43 0.558 0.33 0.024

152.32 212.29 59.97 0.346 0.18 0.019

236.88 289.15 52.27 0.247 0.21 0.012 Including 236.88 263.00 26.12 0.415 0.20 0.014 Including 250.89 261.00 10.11 0.766 0.29 0.015 Including 260.45 261.00 0.55 5.74 0.71 0.023 ALT-25-010 News Release Dated September 8, 2025 including 22.14 53.85 31.71 0.361 0.14 0.018 And including 219.00 227.00 8.00 0.481 0.15 0.020

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.

Figure 10. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-007.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_016full.jpg

Figure 11. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-010 and -011.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_017full.jpg

Photo 7. Quartz-pyrite veining with pronounced silica-sericite and chlorite alteration halos cutting strongly altered, biotite-flooded (red) granodiorite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_018full.jpg

Photo 8. ALT-25-011, 150m depth. Intensely chlorite-silica-pyrite altered granodiorite cut by pyrite-pyrrhotite-bearing quartz veins and carbonate.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_019full.jpg

Commission Zone (totalling 611 m over 2 holes)

Similar to the Alimony Zone, the 2025 program saw the very first holes drilled at the Commission Zone, a move of approximately one kilometre east of any other hole at the property. The two holes drilled into the Commission Zone targeted an overlapping copper, gold and molybdenum geochemical anomaly and coincident chargeability highs and resistivity lows. Although gold grades from the initial holes at the Commission Zone are not as high as those from other targets on the property, copper grades increase, especially in hole ALT-25-014 (Table 7; Figure 12).

Hole ALT-25-014 drilled through strongly altered and veined porphyry with disseminated, vein hosted and fracture hosted sulphides (pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite). Quartz veins with centre-line sulphides are commonly overprinted by sulphide filled fractures (Photo 9).

The second hole at the Commission (ALT-25-015) was designed to test the eastern extent of mineralization. The hole collared into variably altered granodiorite approximately 200 m east of hole ALT-25-014. Although the hole did intersect mineralization, it appears to be related to relatively discrete polymetallic quartz and quartz-carbonate veins (Photo 9).

The increase in copper grade at the Commission Zone is encouraging and provides an intriguing target for the 2026 program.

Final exploration results from the Commission Zone (two drill holes, totalling 611 metres) discovered widespread elevated copper grades, supporting the presence of a potential copper-bearing system. Highlights results include:

ALT-25-014: 113.94 m grading 0.166 g/t Au, 1.00 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu and 0.008% Mo

Including 20.67 m of 0.26 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu and 0.007% Mo

And 76.86 m of 0.175 g/t Au, 1.06 g/t Ag, 0.046% Cu and 0.010% Mo

ALT-25-015: 9.55 m grading 0.23 g/t Au, 0.03% Cu and higher-grade intervals including

0.6 m grading 1.52 g/t Au, 1.12 g/t Ag and 0.018% Cu

Table 7: 2025 Highlight Assay Results - Commission Zone



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Commission Zone ALT-25-014 This News Release dated January 15, 2026

29.32 143.26 113.94 0.17 1.00 0.040 including 29.32 49.99 20.67 0.26 1.39 0.044 including 37.11 46.98 9.87 0.31 1.55 0.039 And including 66.40 175.00 108.60 0.14 0.89 0.045 including 66.40 143.26 76.86 0.18 1.06 0.046 including 72.86 82.00 9.14 0.28 1.72 0.053 including 135.12 143.26 8.14 0.32 0.52 0.054 ALT-25-015 This News Release dated January 15, 2026 including 7 16.55 9.55 0.23 0.87 0.031

85.75 87.75 2 0.52 0.24 0.006

132 133.83 1.83 0.46 0.17 0.002

169.89 170.49 0.6 1.52 1.12 0.018

*All intervals are drilled core lengths. Additional drilling is required to establish true widths.

Figure 11. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-014.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_020full.jpg

Figure 12. Cross Section of drill hole ALT-25-014.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_021full.jpg

Photo 9. Early quartz-sulphide veins within strongly altered feldspar porphyry, cut by sulphide (pyrite +/- chalcopyrite) filled fractures and veinlets (ALT-25-014, 182 m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_022full.jpg

Photo 10. Quartz sulphide (pyrite, chalcopyrite with minor bismuthinite) from hole ALT-25-015 (0.702 g/t Au, 5.57 g/t Ag and 0.13 % Cu over 0.81 m from 11.3 to 12.11 m).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/280431_c9ad1f201471ca06_023full.jpg

Proximity to Measured and Indicated Resources

The Alotta property lies in west-central Yukon within the Dawson Range Gold Belt (DRGB), an area known for significant mineral deposits such as the Casino, Coffee Gold, White Gold and Klaza. The property's geology suggests a Late Cretaceous gold-rich porphyry system similar to other DRGB sites. Alotta comprises 230 claims over about 4,723 hectares and shares geological features with the Casino deposit, which is located 50 km north and is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyries globally.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work was completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample delivery in Whitehorse, Yukon, sample preparation in Langley, British Columbia, and geochemical analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening. Core was sampled using a diamond core saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis and the other half retained.

Half-core samples were fine-crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples using a 50 g charge by fire assay followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au-AA24). The fine fraction was analyzed for 48 elements using a four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma combined with mass spectroscopy and atomic emission spectroscopy finish (ME-MS61)

Fire assay screen analysis was completed using a 1 kg sample size screened to -106 microns. Oversize material was analyzed in entirety by fire assay with gravimetric finish. A 30 g assay of the undersized material was analyzed in duplicate by fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Results of the oversize and undersize assays were combined to provide the final reported number in this release.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280431

Source: Forge Resources Corp.