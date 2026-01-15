New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) ("NANO Nuclear" or "the Company"), a leading advanced nuclear micro modular reactor (MMR) and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today issued a Request for Information (RFI) titled "NANO Nuclear Energy NASA Surface Fission Power Partnership Capabilities," to identify the potential capabilities, experience, and strategic positioning of organizations that may support technology development, demonstration, system integration, and maturation activities related to NANO Nuclear's LOKI MMR microreactor, with the objective of enabling future deployment, commercialization, and adoption of surface fission power systems.

To become a part and apply for the RFI, please refer this link: https://nanonuclearenergy.com/rfi/





Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Issues Request for Information to Solicit Partner Input in Support of U.S. Department of Energy and NASA Lunar Surface Reactor Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11703/280468_574454ac74d8284a_003full.jpg

The United States is pursuing an expanded and sustained presence beyond low Earth orbit, with near-term objectives focused on the Moon and longer-term ambitions extending to Mars. Achieving these objectives will require reliable, resilient power systems capable of supporting continuous operations in extreme and remote environments. Surface power is widely recognized as a foundational capability for enabling long-duration missions, permanent or semi-permanent infrastructure, and scalable exploration architectures.

These priorities align with a December 18, 2025, executive order titled "Ensuring American Space Superiority," which calls for a human return to the lunar surface by 2028 and the establishment of initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030, while reaffirming development of a fission surface power (FSP) system as part of the long-term lunar architecture.

"The renewed global focus on nuclear energy has been encouraging, and the momentum being driven by the United States across the sector is clear," said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. "Through this RFI, NANO Nuclear is seeking to position itself to support national objectives beyond Earth's orbit by evaluating the potential application of our patented LOKI MMR technology for extraterrestrial and lunar use cases. The responses received will help inform our long-term decision-making and provide a comprehensive assessment of the technical requirements, constraints, and opportunities as we plan our next steps."

NASA, led by commercial and international partners, is advancing programs intended to transition space exploration from short-duration missions to sustained surface operations. As these efforts progress, there is growing emphasis on technologies that can operate independently of intermittent energy sources, reduce operational risk, and support a broad range of surface activities. Fission-based surface power systems represent the most scalable power solution to meet these needs.

NANO Nuclear's space-relevant reactor design, the LOKI MMR, is being developed through the Company's subsidiary NANO Nuclear Space to address functional, operational, and architectural considerations publicly articulated for the FSP program. These considerations include continuous baseload power through extended lunar night or Martian winter, autonomous startup and shutdown, passive safety, launch and lander compatibility, modular interfaces, and integration with surface users and infrastructure.

"The LOKI MMR design is inherently well suited for space-based applications, enabling a straightforward pathway to address the specific operational needs of NASA," said Florent Heidet, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear. "This RFI represents an important step for NANO Nuclear as we work to position the Company to support a stable, long-term program aligned with NASA's and the Department of Energy's objectives for space nuclear power. The LOKI MMR's form factor, robust safety characteristics, and power output profile make it well suited for integration into space operations, and we are pleased to take this next step through this RFI process."

The LOKI MMR is designed to provide 300 kW to 1 MW of electrical power, scalable down to 100 kWe for space-based applications, with load-following capability. The patented system produces up to 3 MWth of thermal power, supports thermal offtake, and operates with reactor coolant temperatures ranging from 500 to 950°C. Electrical conversion efficiency is approximately 40 percent via a supercritical CO2 Brayton cycle. The system utilizes helium and supercritical CO2 as primary and secondary coolants and TRISO fuel enriched between 9.75 percent LEU and 19.9 percent HALEU. The fully integrated system mass is designed to be less than 15 metric tons, including shielding and power conversion components, and features a sealed, non-refueled core with a design life of up to 10 years of continuous operation.

"NANO Nuclear is developing its portfolio of advanced nuclear microreactor technologies with applications such as this in mind, positioning the LOKI MMR as a strong candidate for these use cases," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "This Request for Information will help inform the next phase of development for our patented LOKI MMR and ensure our approach is aligned with the objectives of the U.S. Department of Energy and NASA as they evaluate the role of nuclear power in space-based applications, including lunar surface power. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to these efforts and to support the nation's long-term space exploration and energy objectives."

The objective of this RFI is to help shape NANO Nuclear's planning and commercial partnership strategy by identifying organizations with enabling capabilities across areas such as systems integration, testing and qualification, manufacturing, deployment, and operations. The RFI will further be leveraged to inform NANO Nuclear's plan for advancing the demonstration, integration, and maturation of surface fission power systems in alignment with NASA's FSP objectives.

Responses to this RFI are voluntary and will be used for informational and planning purposes only.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is a North American advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include its lead project, the patented KRONOS MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMR, each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are modular, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS), a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micro nuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of NANO Nuclear's management in connection with this news release in this press release contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "aim", "seek", "believe", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the Company's development of the LOKI MMR as described herein. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For NANO Nuclear, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to our U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE"), U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC"), Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") or related state or other U.S. or non-U.S. nuclear licensing submissions, (ii) risks related the development of new or advanced technology and the acquisition of complementary technology or businesses, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, regulatory delays, integration issues and the development of competitive technology, (iii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations, (iv) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to technologically develop and commercially deploy a competitive advanced nuclear reactor or other technology in the timelines we anticipate, if ever, (v) risks related to the impact of U.S. and non-U.S. government regulation, policies and licensing requirements, including by the DOE, and the NRC, including those associated with the recently enacted ADVANCE Act and the May 23 and December 18, 2025, Executive Orders seeking to streamline nuclear regulation, and (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with the operating an early stage business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry, including that our plans may change and we may use our cash on hand faster or in different ways than anticipated as our business requires. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and NANO Nuclear therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov and at https://ir.nanonuclearenergy.com/financial-information/sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280468

Source: NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.