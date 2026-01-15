Black Book Research: ModMed Sweeps 2026 Black Book Awards, Ranked #1 Across 11 Specialty EHR Categories

Multi-year wins underscore sustained specialty-first innovation, workflow depth, and revenue-cycle performance at scale

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / ModMed has again earned the top rating in every physician specialty EHR category in which it was evaluated, achieving #1 recognition across all 11 of its specialty-specific EHR solutions in the 2026 Black Book Research Awards. The repeat top rankings reflect ModMed's sustained performance in specialty-centric clinical workflows, documentation efficiency, and revenue-cycle enablement tailored for ambulatory specialty practices.

Since 2010, more than a quarter-million physician practices have participated in Black Book's EHR user polls. Black Book has tracked specialty EHR user performance and client-reported outcomes since the era when federal incentives accelerated EHR adoption and measurable "meaningful use" across physician practices.

The specialties and consecutive years of top specialty recognition for ModMed in the Black Book surveys now include:

Gastroenterology - 16 consecutive years

Dermatology - 13 consecutive years

Otolaryngology (ENT) - 12 consecutive years

Plastic Surgery - 11 consecutive years

Ophthalmology - 10 consecutive years

Orthopedics - 9 consecutive years

Pain Management - 6 consecutive years

Podiatry/Foot & Ankle - 5 consecutive years

Urology - 5 consecutive years

Allergy & Immunology - 3 consecutive years

OB/GYN & Fertility Medicine - 3 consecutive years

2026 Black Book Specialty-Centric KPI Framework

For 2026, Black Book Research refreshed its qualitative evaluation model to reflect the operational realities of specialty practices. Top performers are differentiated by specialty workflow depth (including procedure-centric documentation and specialty data capture), efficient clinical documentation, and timely, accurate charge capture aligned to high-volume specialty care where applicable.

Black Book Research evaluated vendors on 18 specialty-centric qualitative KPIs (unweighted), generalized to apply across all Specialty EHRs:

Specialty EHR platforms and structured clinical content - Supports fast, consistent capture of specialty-specific findings, structured exams, procedure solutions, and longitudinal tracking with minimal customization and strong reuse of prior documentation.

Specialty EHR documentation efficiency and automation - Reduces clicks and time-to-note using smart text, voice/dictation, and (where deployed) ambient documentation while preserving auditability, clinical nuance, and specialty-required elements.

Orders, results routing, and reconciliation - Manages high-volume ordering and inbound results (labs, imaging, diagnostics, external services) with reliable routing, reconciliation, exception handling, and closed-loop follow-up.

Specialty EHR procedure and structured reporting workflows - Provides workflow depth for specialty procedures and in-office services, including structured procedure notes, required elements, and seamless post-procedure documentation and follow-up (where applicable).

Device, imaging, and ancillary system integration - Integrates reliably with specialty devices, imaging/workflow capture, diagnostic interfaces, and document/media storage so clinicians can review data in context without duplicate entry or manual file handling.

Medication and therapy management safety checks - Supports safe prescribing and longitudinal therapy management for specialty-relevant regimens and protocols, including monitoring requirements, reminders, patient education, and controlled-substance safeguards where applicable.

Scheduling, capacity, and throughput management - Optimizes solutions, resource scheduling, and flow for specialty visit types, procedure blocks, and multi-resource coordination, reducing bottlenecks, no-shows, and rework.

Digital intake, consent, and patient-reported data capture - Collects specialty-relevant questionnaires, consents (including media/procedure consents where applicable), and patient-reported outcomes digitally with clear provenance and version control.

Patient engagement, education, and communications - Improves experience through portal messaging, reminders, and education tailored to specialty care plans and follow-ups while reducing staff call volume and administrative friction.

Care team collaboration and task orchestration - Supports role-based worklists and handoffs across physicians, APPs, clinical staff, and external partners so tasks close-loop, responsibilities are explicit, and turnaround times are trackable.

Payer readiness and prior authorization documentation support - Streamlines evidence capture and packet assembly for prior authorization and medical-necessity documentation with status visibility and exception handling.

Coding, charge capture, and documentation defensibility - Improves charge completeness and reduces denials through specialty-appropriate coding prompts, workflow-aligned charge capture, and defensible documentation with clear linkage to services rendered.

Quality measures, registry reporting, and compliance reporting - Automates extraction/submission for outcomes, complications, and quality programs/registries; supports audits with clear measure logic and provenance.

Clinical and operational analytics - Delivers actionable dashboards for service mix, throughput, access, and financial performance, including productivity, operational exceptions, and specialty-relevant utilization trends.

Interoperability and care coordination - Facilitates data exchange with referring providers, diagnostic partners, ancillary services, and external repositories using stable interfaces/APIs; supports transitions of care with minimal manual reconciliation.

Privacy, security, and specialty confidentiality controls - Provides role-based access, auditing, and confidentiality controls for sensitive specialty data (including minors, behavioral health, reproductive health, images/media, and other protected categories where applicable), including segmentation/consent where required.

Extensibility, APIs, and ecosystem enablement - Supports integration with specialty ecosystem tools via APIs and a predictable integration lifecycle (testing, monitoring, upgrades).

Implementation quality, training, and vendor support - Delivers specialty-competent implementation, training, and ongoing support aligned with specialty workflows (procedures, devices, documentation patterns, and billing/authorization complexity where applicable) while minimizing operational disruption.

"ModMed's continued #1 performance across 11 specialties reflects more than strong satisfaction scores, it demonstrates consistent, specialty-first innovation year after year," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "Across diverse physician specialties, ModMed continues to invest in deeper clinical workflow fit, faster and more defensible documentation, and revenue-cycle execution that scales with the real operating cadence of specialty practices."

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research has been a trusted authority in healthcare IT evaluations for over 16 years, specializing in polling physician practice EHR users to provide objective insights into the performance of electronic health record systems. Since its inception, more than 260,000 practices have participated in Black Book's comprehensive surveys, making it one of the most robust and reliable sources of client feedback in the industry. Black Book operates free of vendor influence and remains unbiased in its evaluations. Its surveys examine the client experience and user satisfaction, focusing on system usability, specialty functionality, interoperability, and vendor support to help practices make informed decisions and vendors improve performance.

