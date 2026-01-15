Sky Quarry Appoints New Board Members with AI, Real-World Asset Tokenization and Public Markets Experience

Addition of Three New Board Members Brings a Combined 50 Years of Experience and Bolsters Governance with a Majority Independent Board

WOODS CROSS, UT / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to transforming the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced that on November 21, 2025, its Board of Directors appointed Omar Hussein, Alexander Monje, and Robert Byrne to join the Company's Board. The appointments fill vacancies created by an increase in the size of the Board approved in August 2025. Each of the newly appointed directors is considered independent under NASDAQ listing rules. The Company previously disclosed these appointments in a Form 8-K on November 21, 2025.

"I am pleased to announce the addition of these highly qualified candidates to our Board. They have already begun creating meaningful value for shareholders and add multiple dimensions of expertise at the Board level. I encourage shareholders to review the following biographies in detail to fully appreciate the strategic benefits these three additions represent," said Marcus Laun, Chief Executive Officer of Sky Quarry.

"Their decision to join the Board is also a reflection of Sky Quarry itself. They have committed their time and expertise to help unlock the inherent value of our existing platform and to help shape a dynamic and compelling future for the Company."

Omar Hussein is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategic Officer of ConvergeFi, a venture-backed artificial intelligence company transforming real estate lending. He has previously served as Chief Financial Officer of multiple companies preparing for initial public offerings and has worked as an investment banker focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets at Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Hussein holds an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a BA from New York University.

Alexander Monje is a Partner and Chief Legal Officer of 10X Capital. He has served in senior legal, capital markets, and governance roles for public and private companies, including as a board member and chairman of publicly traded companies. Mr. Monje was previously part of the sponsor team of Digital World Acquisition Corp. and has worked as a commercial and securities litigator, as well as in institutional equity sales and wealth management. He holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School and a JD from the University of Miami School of Law.

Robert Byrne brings nearly three decades of experience as an entrepreneur, trader, and capital markets adviser to public and private companies. He currently serves as a principal and strategic advisor through Alpha Nine Ventures Ltd. and as President of TB Byrne & Associates, advising companies on corporate finance, restructuring, recapitalizations, and strategic financings, including PIPEs, registered direct offerings, and Regulation A and Regulation Crowdfunding transactions. Mr. Byrne has also advised issuers on digital asset treasury and real-world asset tokenization strategies and is a long-standing contributor to TheStreet.com.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com.

This press release may include "forward-looking statements." All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project," or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company's other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and all amendments thereto, as well as the Company's Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

