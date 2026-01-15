King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYL gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that Mr. Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals will present an update on the company's proprietary INTASYL siRNA technology and progress on the on-going clinical trial with lead compound PH-762 for treatment of skin cancers.

"All stakeholders and investors are invited to join the presentation and register for one-on-one meetings to learn more about Phio Pharmaceuticals in our continuing pursuit of innovative pathways towards a cancer free future using our INTASYL technology," stated Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio's presentation will begin at 1:45 PM ET on January 22, 2026 and can be accessed live here: WEBCAST LINK FOR PHIO'S PRESENTATION: Webinar Registration - Zoom

Mr. Bitterman will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference, taking place on Wednesday Jan 21, 2026 8:30 AM ET through Thursday Jan 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client. REGISTRATION LINK FOR ONE-ON-ONE MEETINGS: www.sidoti.com/events.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYL gene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The ongoing Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, the possibility that our INTASYL siRNA gene silencing technology will make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells, the potential for PH-762 to present a viable non-surgical alternative for skin cancer, expectations regarding timing of enrollment, the expectations that we have sufficient capital to complete the treatment phase of our ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial, and statements regarding our clinical strategy, development plans and timelines and other future events.

These statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

