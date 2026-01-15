Emergency Technical Decon: Emergent Announces HIPAA Compliance Certification Across Its Public Safety Solution

SPRINGFIELD, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Emergent has announced that it has achieved HIPAA compliance certification for its public safety solution, reinforcing the company's commitment to secure handling of sensitive patient care and incident data for fire and EMS agencies.

"Patient care and confidentiality go hand in hand. Fire and EMS professionals are entrusted with highly sensitive information in some of the most critical moments of care," said Dr. Dan Fitzpatrick, Chief Medical Officer. "Ensuring that data is protected, handled appropriately, and aligned with HIPAA standards is essential to maintaining patient trust and supporting high-quality clinical decision-making in the field."

This certification verifies Emergent's systems and processes meet the rigorous standards set forth by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), including administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect protected health information (PHI). The achievement marks an important milestone in Emergent's ongoing efforts to build secure, trustworthy technology for frontline responders.

"Protecting sensitive health and incident information is a critical responsibility of software used in the fire and EMS space," said Jared Morante, Chief Technology Officer at Emergent. "Achieving HIPAA compliance validates our focus on privacy and security and reinforces our commitment to the agencies we serve."

The HIPAA compliance certification applies to Emergent's solution stack, including records management, electronic patient care reporting, operational readiness tools, and integrated data workflows. By complying with HIPAA standards, Emergent ensures that first responders can securely capture, manage, and transmit health-related data with confidence.

Emergent's approach to compliance aligns with other standards and reporting frameworks supported by the platform, including NERIS, which helps agencies navigate both operational and regulatory requirements with a single, unified solution.

"Innovation only matters if it makes the work easier for the people doing it. Our focus has always been on building technology around the realities of fire and EMS operations, listening closely to our customers, and designing solutions that reduce friction rather than add to it," said Ryan Burchnell, Emergent CEO. "Earning HIPAA compliance is part of that responsibility and reflects our commitment to building tools agencies can trust every day."

