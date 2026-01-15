Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emergency Technical Decon: Emergent Announces HIPAA Compliance Certification Across Its Public Safety Solution

SPRINGFIELD, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Emergent has announced that it has achieved HIPAA compliance certification for its public safety solution, reinforcing the company's commitment to secure handling of sensitive patient care and incident data for fire and EMS agencies.

"Patient care and confidentiality go hand in hand. Fire and EMS professionals are entrusted with highly sensitive information in some of the most critical moments of care," said Dr. Dan Fitzpatrick, Chief Medical Officer. "Ensuring that data is protected, handled appropriately, and aligned with HIPAA standards is essential to maintaining patient trust and supporting high-quality clinical decision-making in the field."

This certification verifies Emergent's systems and processes meet the rigorous standards set forth by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), including administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect protected health information (PHI). The achievement marks an important milestone in Emergent's ongoing efforts to build secure, trustworthy technology for frontline responders.

"Protecting sensitive health and incident information is a critical responsibility of software used in the fire and EMS space," said Jared Morante, Chief Technology Officer at Emergent. "Achieving HIPAA compliance validates our focus on privacy and security and reinforces our commitment to the agencies we serve."

The HIPAA compliance certification applies to Emergent's solution stack, including records management, electronic patient care reporting, operational readiness tools, and integrated data workflows. By complying with HIPAA standards, Emergent ensures that first responders can securely capture, manage, and transmit health-related data with confidence.

Emergent's approach to compliance aligns with other standards and reporting frameworks supported by the platform, including NERIS, which helps agencies navigate both operational and regulatory requirements with a single, unified solution.

"Innovation only matters if it makes the work easier for the people doing it. Our focus has always been on building technology around the realities of fire and EMS operations, listening closely to our customers, and designing solutions that reduce friction rather than add to it," said Ryan Burchnell, Emergent CEO. "Earning HIPAA compliance is part of that responsibility and reflects our commitment to building tools agencies can trust every day."

For more information about Emergent's secure public safety software and HIPAA compliance certification, visit www.emergent.tech.

CONTACT:
Louie Deraita
Director, Marketing & Communications
lderaita@emergent.tech

SOURCE: Emergent



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/emergent-announces-hipaa-compliance-certification-across-its-public-safety-solut-1126238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.