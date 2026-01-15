American College of Education Introduces New Social Responsibility Designation

The college made the announcement at the close of its 20th anniversary.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Upon celebrating its 20th anniversary last year, American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to introduce Impact Institution, a designation building upon its continued commitment to social responsibility, accessibility and community impact. The initiative represents the importance of operating with purpose and creating real-world change.

"We are thrilled to announce the next evolution of ACE's social responsibility efforts," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Guess said. "The impact our leaders and teams have made over the past 20 years has solved workforce problems, met community needs and, at the heart of it all, served people from all walks of life. We can't wait to build upon that momentum in the coming years."

Prioritizing student return on investment and partnering with school districts, hospital systems and nonprofits are intentional steps that demonstrate ACE's dedication to living out its founding mission. Two pillars - ACE Cares and Torch of Responsibility - represent its philanthropic and institutional efforts, respectively.

"As an Impact Institution, we recognize that our success is measured by the positive impact we make," ACE President and Chief Executive Officer Geordie Hyland added. "This means our approach to higher education is designed to build human capital pipelines and support today's workforce needs in a flexible, measurable, and affordable way. We aim to leverage our resources to make a difference for our students, employees and partners as well as the communities they serve."

Learn more about Impact Institution .

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact. Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-introduces-new-social-responsibility-designation-1120226