Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Rack Room Shoes is proud to announce the official launch of Jordan sneakers to all Rack Room Shoes retail locations and online beginning Tuesday, February 3. Together, we are delivering the iconic excellence people expect to families across the U.S., with the distinctly Jordan Brand feel, supported by elevated service at every touchpoint.

Jordan Brand at Rack Room Shoes

"We often say that 'Legends Raise Legends,' and this partnership is the ultimate proof of that," said Brian Burnett, chief merchandising officer at Rack Room Shoes. "Being one of the few retailers to carry the original launch in 1985 was a defining moment for our company. Bringing that heritage back to our shelves with new styles for the next generation of athletes and sneakerheads is a milestone we've been waiting to celebrate."

The newly curated sneaker lineup focuses on the next generation of greatness, offering a full family experience with sleek designs for women, men and kids, as well as slides, socks and backpacks. The collection will be anchored by the brand's most iconic heritage colorways, including the timeless black, red, and white combinations that first defined the culture of flight; clean white-white, game royal and vivid pink.

The Rack Room Shoes collection of Jordans will feature mid and low versions of the Connect, inspired by the legendary Jordan 1, and the Trunner Flow, a new running-focused style offering casual comfort, as well as other offerings influenced by retro Jordans, all at approachable price points.

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, an ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

