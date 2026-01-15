Unifyr today announced a $20 million strategic growth investment led by Investcorp, through Investcorp Technology Partners Fund V, to accelerate international expansion and advance its AI-driven partner ecosystem platform.

Unifyr helps enterprises manage and scale complex partner ecosystems across marketing, sales, and revenue operations. The investment will support continued product innovation, with a strong focus on AI-powered analytics and automation that enable enterprises to gain real-time insights into partner performance, predict and increase revenue impact, and optimize partner-led growth at scale.

"Unifyr addresses a critical need in modern B2B organizations as partner-led revenue models become increasingly important," said Georg Knoflach, Managing Director at Investcorp. "We are impressed by the company's technology, market momentum, and AI-centric product vision, and we are excited to further support Unifyr's journey to becoming a global category leader."

"This $20 million investment allows us to significantly accelerate our AI roadmap and scale globally," said Michael Kugler, CEO of Unifyr. "With Investcorp as a strategic partner, we will continue to help enterprises turn partner data into predictable, measurable revenue growth."

About Unifyr

Build better partnerships.

Unifyr is the foundation for real, connected growth-providing the world's most complete platform for scaling channel partnership programs with confidence.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (mid-market buyouts, growth investments, and GP staking), Real Assets (real estate and infrastructure), Credit (CLOs, broadly syndicated loans and structured credit, and middle market direct lending), and Liquid Strategies (absolute return investments and insurance asset management).

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients and creating sustainable long-term value by employing a disciplined investment process, leveraging deep sector expertise, and drawing on the resources of a global platform.

Investcorp invests its own capital alongside its clients, aligning interests across its investment strategies, and is committed to responsible investing and sustainable value creation within portfolio companies and the communities in which it operates.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately US $60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. The firm operates from 14 offices across the United States, Europe, the GCC, and Asia including India, China, Japan, and Singapore and employs approximately 500 professionals representing over 50 nationalities worldwide.

For further information, visit http://www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260115318228/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Brian Carbone

Senior Digital Marketing Manager

briancarbone@unifyr.com