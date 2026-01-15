Global partnerships and industry recognition reinforce Invisible Technologies' leadership in enterprise AI operations, governance, and real-world impact

Invisible Technologies, the AI software platform for the enterprise, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum, expanding its role in shaping global dialogue on how AI is governed, deployed, and operated across enterprises and government agencies.

Through its membership in the World Economic Forum, Invisible will contribute to global research and collaboration focused on AI deployment in regulated and high-stakes environments. The company will work alongside policymakers, business leaders, and technology organizations to help define operating models that embed accountability, human oversight, and measurable outcomes into AI systems.

As part of its engagement with the World Economic Forum, Invisible will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos this month. Invisible will host two events at Davos focused on enterprise and public sector AI operations, governance, and execution.

"In the next phase of AI adoption, success will be defined by execution, governance, and trust," said Matt Fitzpatrick, CEO of Invisible Technologies. "This is a revolutionary technology that will change how we work and live. Invisible is joining the World Economic Forum because we believe in being a core part of the dialogue helping enterprises and government agencies operationalize AI with clear accountability and measurable results."

Invisible continues to build global momentum, with expanded international operations following the opening of a Warsaw office in 2025, participation in leading global forums including the World Economic Forum and the Partnership on AI, and recognition as a 2026 BIG Innovation Awards winner.

Together, these milestones reinforce Invisible's position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating the next era of AI, grounded in performance, accountability, and a mission to make AI work.

