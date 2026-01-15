Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
15.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
Millonarios FC and Taurex Announce Strategic Partnership for 2026

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millonarios FC and Taurex today announce a strategic partnership, bringing together one of Colombia's most established football institutions and a global trading brand with a growing presence in Latin America.

The partnership brings together two organisations aligned by shared values of discipline, performance, and long-term thinking. Through this collaboration, Millonarios FC and Taurex will engage new audiences, strengthen regional connections, and deliver digital initiatives designed to resonate with the club's supporter base.

Millonarios FC and Taurex Announce Strategic Partnership for 2026

Taurex is a global broker specialising in CFDs, providing advanced trading technology and access to a broad range of financial markets. Operating internationally, the company focuses on transparency, education, and empowering traders through accessible tools and resources.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with one of Colombia's most iconic and respected football clubs," said Nick Cooke, CEO of Taurex. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Taurex's expansion and growing recognition across Latin America, fully aligned with our global ambitions. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful connections with the Millonarios fan community while introducing our innovative trading and investing ecosystem to both aspiring and experienced traders throughout the region."

"We're very pleased to welcome Taurex as our official partner," said Carlos Enrique Garcia, Millonarios FC's Commercial Director. "This partnership will enable the development of joint initiatives, exclusive content, and new digital activations that link the world of football with the global financial ecosystem, connecting Blue fans with tools, experiences, and opportunities aligned with emerging dynamics in the digital landscape."

The collaboration will centre on educational content, exclusive supporter experiences, and digital initiatives designed to responsibly connect Millonarios' fan community with Taurex's global trading services.

Through its partnership with Millonarios FC, Taurex continues to build meaningful connections with local communities while supporting responsible participation in global financial markets.

About Taurex

Taurex is a global online broker specializing in CFDs across forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Taurex provides traders with advanced technology, comprehensive educational resources, and dedicated support in local languages. For more information, visit https://www.tradetaurex.com.

About Millonarios FC

Founded in 1946, Millonarios Fútbol Club is one of Colombia's most successful and beloved football institutions, with a rich history of sporting excellence and passionate fan support. The club competes in Colombia's top division and has won numerous national championships. Millonarios is committed to innovation both on and off the field, creating value for its community through strategic partnerships and digital initiatives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861657/Taurex_x_Millonarios_FC.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861590/Taurex_Logo.jpg

Taurex

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/millonarios-fc-and-taurex-announce-strategic-partnership-for-2026-302661293.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
