OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (S6EW) OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM STOXX EUROPE 600 ESG EQUAL WEIGHT NR UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) DEALING DATE: 14/01/2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.4340 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1313323 CODE: S6EW =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0599613147 Category Code: NAV TIDM: S6EW LEI Code: 549300ZED4J7D0F2CY88 Sequence No.: 415015 EQS News ID: 2260788 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 15, 2026 08:35 ET (13:35 GMT)