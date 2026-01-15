DealFlow Events: Live Trained Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ AND PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Live Trained, a media company that facilitates access to specialized modules for education and elite-level training by verified experts, including a cutting-edge wellness platform specifically tailored for law enforcement professionals, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

George Piro, former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Miami office who led the interrogation of Saddam Hussein and is recognized as the 5th greatest special agent in FBI history, now part of the Live Trained team, will deliver a company presentation about Live Trained's POWER Platform, a comprehensive wellness platform designed specifically for Law Enforcement officers that addresses mental, physical, and operational readiness of officers. George and the Live Trained management team will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Live Trained at www.livetrained.com/press.

Event Details:

? 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

? The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

? Atlantic City, NJ

? January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Live Trained management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Live Trained Live Trained is a premier subscription-based digital learning ecosystem designed to serve all ages, interests, and skill levels. Built on a foundation of vetted professional instructors and unique live-access functionality, the platform combines premium content, interactive engagement, and scalable subscription economics. Live Trained addresses the global demand for trustworthy, high-quality education across multiple verticals including arts, fitness, performance, personal development, academics, technical skills, and more. The platform is positioned to become a globally recognized learning destination capable of serving households, schools, corporations, and communities worldwide.

