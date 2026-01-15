Basquevolt and Bcare have successfully developed and integrated the first solid-state cells into a module for stationary applications, accomplishing this within the Iberdrola-led ASTRA-CC project (2023-2025).From pv magazine Spain and ESS News Basquevolt, the Basque solid-state battery initiative whose shareholders include the Basque Government, Iberdrola, CIE Automotive, Enagás, EIT InnoEnergy, CDTI (through Innvierte), and CIC energiGUNE, announced this week a "pioneering milestone in storage" in collaboration with Bcare, a Basque technology and research center specializing in batteries and ...

