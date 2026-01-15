Once considered isolated incidents, spontaneous glass breakages in solar modules are becoming more frequent, highlighting the limits of some manufacturing choices and the need for closer quality control.With the rapid growth of solar photovoltaics, module reliability has become a central issue for the industry. Among the quality problems that have emerged recently, spontaneous glass breakage is attracting increasing attention. Long considered isolated incidents, glass breakages are now becoming more frequent, revealing the limitations of certain industrial choices and the need for heightened vigilance. ...

