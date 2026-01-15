The Italian company said the manganese-hydrogen battery it has developed represents an advanced solution for long-duration energy storage. The technology enables energy to be stored for many hours or even days, overcoming the structural limitations of lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine Italy and ESS News taly's Green Energy Storage (GES) has unveiled a new manganese-hydrogen flow battery, targeting industrial-scale applications, power grids, and large renewable energy plants. The company reports an efficiency exceeding 75%, a service life of more than 10,000 cycles, and a levelized cost of ...

