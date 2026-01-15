Saint-Gobain Continues Top Employer Legacy With Global Certification for 11th Consecutive Year

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Saint-Gobain is proud to announce it has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Global Top Employer 2026, a distinction the company has held for 11 consecutive years in recognition of its commitment to fostering a strong and welcoming workplace for all. The company is one of only 17 organizations worldwide to achieve the prestigious Certification, demonstrating excellence in care for employees across its global operations. This renowned distinction also extends to Saint-Gobain's operations in the North America region, in both the United States and Canada.

"It is with great honor and pride that we receive this important international recognition. While we celebrate this achievement for the eleventh year in a row, we do not take it for granted and we continue to work relentlessly every day to foster a workplace culture where all can thrive," highlights Magda Dexter, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Communications, Saint-Gobain North America. "At Saint-Gobain, we believe in elevating our people through Trust, Empowerment, and Collaboration, because when our employees lead, we all grow together: personally, professionally, and as an organization."

This achievement reflects Saint-Gobain's shared purpose, its well-defined culture of Trust, Empowerment, and Collaboration (TEC), combined with strong leadership alignment, which drives business performance, employee engagement and growth.

Active in 125 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in Human Resources Certification, benchmarking and advisory. Its Program certifies organizations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Saint-Gobain North America, a dynamic work environment in a growing business

There is no better time to join the 18,000 employees of Saint-Gobain North America that work every day towards fulfilling the meaningful purpose of Making The World a Better Home. With the recent launch of Saint-Gobain's new five-year strategy, Lead & Grow, the company remains committed to its growth in North America:

Since 2020, Saint-Gobain has invested nearly $7 billion in acquisitions, capacity expansions and other growth projects in North America. These investments include large expansions in gypsum and roofing plants in the southern United States as well as significant acquisitions in Canada.

To help grow local talent, in fall 2025 Saint-Gobain launched Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities, a manufacturing workforce development program for high-school students with the goal to bring visibility to manufacturing as a valuable and rewarding career path.

Recently completed, the major expansion at Saint-Gobain's CertainTeed Gypsum plant in Palatka, Florida makes the site the largest gypsum wallboard facility in the world, doubles production capacity and will create 110 new jobs.

In September, the Group finalized its world-class expansion and sustainable upgrade project at its CertainTeed Gypsum plant in Sainte-Catherine, Quebec, transforming the facility into North America's first zero-carbon (scopes 1 and 2) gypsum wallboard plant and the largest of its kind in the world.

Career opportunities at Saint-Gobain

At Saint-Gobain North America, the catalyst behind our progress is our remarkable team, and we take pride in every member. We invest in our people with robust benefits, career development programs, manufacturing job training, internal growth opportunities and unfettered support.

With over 160 locations across North America, there is an opportunity waiting for you at Saint-Gobain. Join a workplace where you belong, today: saint-gobain-northamerica.com/careers.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

Contact for media only:

Peter Clark

Senior Public Relations Manager, Saint-Gobain North America

peter.clark@saint-gobain.com

603-513-8513

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-continues-top-employer-legacy-with-global-certification-f-1127466