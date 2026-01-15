Jagex Limited: Jagex Marks Runescape's 25th Year With RS25, Delivering Record Investment, a Dedicated Game Integrity Roadmap, New Game Modes, Player-First Design and Franchise Expansion





RuneScape celebrates 25 years with the biggest year yet of investment and content development

RuneFest returns at record scale, alongside Jagex's first-ever major live US event

RS25 Anniversary merchandise released, including collaborations celebrating 25 years of RuneScape

RuneScape to centre itself on game integrity in 2026, beginning with the removal of its microtransaction system, Treasure Hunter

Old School RuneScape unveils its most ambitious roadmap ever for 2026, including a new Raid, new League, and a new Grandmaster quest

RuneScape: Dragonwilds, having surpassed 1 million sales since early access release, reveals a full year of expansions ahead of global launch, including expanding to new platforms

Jagex teams up with Into Games to launch RS25: Future Talent Pathway, a pioneering mentorship and development programme for the next generation of game creators and storytellers

Jagex reveals a refreshed corporate identity, aligning the studio more closely with the RuneScape franchise

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Jagex, the iconic British games studio, and creator of the legendary RuneScape franchise, marks its 25th year with RS25, a transformative programme that sets the stage for the most ambitious evolution in RuneScape history, with a strategy focused on more integrity, more value, and more RuneScape.

Backed by the largest annual investment into the games to date, RS25 is a focus on those elements that matter most to players: from upgraded support systems, and modernised game infrastructure to bold new content releases, refreshed systems, and a hugely exciting line up of live events in US and UK.

"It's incredible to think a quarter century has passed since RuneScape's beginnings as a Java-based browser game," said Jon Bellamy, CEO of Jagex. "Today we're speaking to the largest and most active RuneScape community in our history, and this milestone is as much theirs as it is ours."

"RS25 is more than a celebration of where we've come from, it's a statement of where we're going. We're investing in our games, the player experience, our technology, and our teams to ensure RuneScape and its worlds continue to inspire and connect millions for decades to come. This is a year defined by investment, momentum, community obsession, and building the foundations of Jagex / RuneScape's next great era."

Creative Industries Minister Ian Murray said: "Jagex have been at the forefront of the video game industry for a quarter of a century, demonstrating how British studios can produce iconic, international hits like RuneScape.

"The government is committed to ensuring the continued success of our world-class video game sector and I am excited to see how Jagex continues to innovate, inspire, and build worlds alongside its global community".

RS25 Key Highlights:

Expanding the RuneScape Franchise through Live Experiences

As part of Jagex's 2026 investment in live community driven experiences, the RuneScape world is coming to players like never before, with major events on both sides of the Atlantic. RuneFest returns: Bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever

RuneFest 2026 will take place October 3-4 at the Birmingham NEC , doubling in size from RuneFest 2025 to host 6,000 fans for the largest in-person celebration to date. The event will feature two permanent stages of live reveals and developer sessions, immersive theming and activities, meet and greets with Jagex staff and creators, exclusive merch and unforgettable community moments. Tickets go on sale this spring at RuneFest.com (https://www.runefest.com/). Deadman All-Stars Live: RuneScape takes the US Stage

For the first time in its 25-year history, Jagex will bring the thrill of an elite Deadman Mode competition to the United States with Deadman All-Stars Live at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago on 20 June . Partnering with creator Solomission, this high energy event will see top content creators and competitors battle it out in front of a large theatre audience, as well as many more viewers via the livestream. Tickets on sale in February. Creator LAN event

In another studio first, Old School RuneScape is gearing up for a major creator-led LAN event that fuses competition with real-world chaos. The high-energy experience will unite some of the community's most recognisable creators for a live, high -energy showcase, streamed live to players at home. Offering a unique blend of top creators, inventive challenges, humour and unpredictability. More details to be shared in the Spring. Boosted Creator commitment: Building on the success of 2025's creator collaborations, such as Alan Walker x Sailing and our creator Game Jams at TwitchCon, Jagex is expanding its partnership with US-based Right Click Culture, a hybrid creative development studio and talent management company. This collaboration is part of a broader commitment to User Developed Content (UDC), inviting authentic creators to co-develop new game mode experiences that enhance engagement and bring fresh perspectives into the RuneScape universe.





As part of Jagex's 2026 investment in live community driven experiences, the RuneScape world is coming to players like never before, with major events on both sides of the Atlantic.



RuneScape In 2026, RuneScape will enter a new chapter with a comprehensive rejuvenation rooted in integrity, visual renewal, and a renewed focus on what makes the game special. Alongside a long-requested Player Avatar refresh and meaningful visual upgrades, and major improvements to player support. all designed to better serve the community at the heart of RuneScape

This new era will also see the removal of RuneScape's microtransaction system, Treasure Hunter, following the community vote in November 2025, marking a major step forward in player-first design and transparency

Full details will be revealed during the RS Ahead livestream on January 19 th .

At the centre of RS25 lies a renewed commitment to integrity, quality, and respect for players' time and investment.

Old School RuneScape will be revealing their ambitious 2026 Roadmap, building on the landmark launch of Sailing in Nov 2025, with a brand-new marquee OSRS Raid, a new Grandmaster quest, another blockbuster League and meaningful quality-of-life improvements shaped by the community. Together, these updates reinforce OSRS's position as a leading player-driven living world built to endure for decades to come.

The Old School RuneScape Winter Summit will be streamed live on January 25 th preceded directly by Deadman: Factions - Old School's biggest ever creator event.



RuneScape: Dragonwilds will unveil a bold year of growth, following the milestone of 1 million units sold in 2025 - with three major content updates expanding the continent of Ashenfall through new quests, skills, and fearsome dragons. The summit will outline a full year of content and confirm plans for the game's full global launch later in 2026, including the exciting expansion to new platforms.

The RuneScape: Dragonwilds Summit will be streamed live on January 29 th





Celebrating 25 Years in Style: The RS25 Anniversary Merch Collection

As part of the RS25 celebrations, Jagex unveils a new wave of premium collaborations and collectibles designed to let players take home a piece of Gielinor.

Available for pre-order now with partner Laced Records is RuneScape: 25 Years . Commemorating a quarter of a century's Scaping, this deluxe 5-disc vinyl box set captures the atmosphere, emotion, and unmistakable character of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. Each disc sleeve showcases stunning new anniversary artwork by renowned community artist Enkoro, capturing iconic bosses and moments from across RuneScape's history. Available from January 25 th , Jagex is bringing a little bit of Gielinor to players' homes with the Lumbridge Castle Miniature Brick Set from partner Youtooz . Containing over 3500 pieces, it will allow players to upgrade their Construction skill and home décor all in one. It will be available to pre-order from 25th Jan for a limited time only, direct from youtooz.com (http://youtooz.com/). Available now are a commemorative 25th anniversary desk mat and pin on the RuneScape merch store, with more lines to follow throughout the year from a plethora of partners including Youtooz, Makeship, Starforge and Titan Books. Merchandise available at: www.runescape.com/25 (http://www.ruenscape.com/25), with more to be revealed in coming months.





As part of the RS25 celebrations, Jagex unveils a new wave of premium collaborations and collectibles designed to let players take home a piece of Gielinor.





, a first-ever recognition initiative celebrating the most dedicated adventurers. The program, launching later in the year, will feature personalised exclusive stats and community spotlights honouring two and a half decades of dedication A renewed identity for a new era of Jagex

Jagex is today unveiling a refreshed corporate identity that more clearly aligns the studio with the RuneScape world at the heart of its past, present, and future, led by the new end line "Jagex: The RuneScape Company." The evolution is supported by an updated digital presence, including a refreshed company website, alongside subtle new identity design elements such as a dragon silhouette inspired by RuneScape lore, symbolising legacy, strength, and transformation as the studio enters its next chapter.





Jagex is today unveiling a refreshed corporate identity that more clearly aligns the studio with the RuneScape world at the heart of its past, present, and future, led by the new end line The evolution is supported by an updated digital presence, including a refreshed company website, alongside subtle new identity design elements such as a dragon silhouette inspired by RuneScape lore, symbolising legacy, strength, and transformation as the studio enters its next chapter. Expanded Player Support

Following last year's major service improvements, continued investment into enhanced live chat tools, faster response times, and strengthened anti-cheat systems will be introduced throughout the year





Following last year's major service improvements, continued investment into enhanced live chat tools, faster response times, and strengthened anti-cheat systems will be introduced throughout the year Forging Tomorrow's Legends with RS25: Future Talent Pathway, in partnership with Into Games

Looking beyond the anniversary, Jagex is launching the RS25: Future Talent Pathway, a pioneering mentorship and development programme, dedicated to developing the next generation of game creators and storytellers. The programme, developed in partnership with UK charity, Into Games, who help working-class and low-income talent to access, learn, and thrive in games careers, will combine mentorship, talent incubation, and community education partnerships designed to fuel innovation in and around our home community of Cambridgeshire, for the next quarter century.



"RuneScape has always been about building worlds together," commented CEO, Jon Bellamy."Our Future Talent Pathway reflects that same belief, empowering aspiring local new creators and developers to push boundaries, learn from some of the best in the industry, and build the experiences that will define the future of online play. It's our commitment to nurturing talent, elevating creativity, and ensuring Jagex continues to lead from the front for the next 25 years."

Marc Allera, Chair of Jagex, commented, "This 25th anniversary marks not only a celebration of Jagex's legacy, but the start of an exciting new chapter. We're entering a period of growth and innovation, expanding how we build, play, and connect with our global community. Backed by the largest ever investment in the RuneScape franchise, we're committing record levels of funding into new content for RuneScape, Old School RuneScape and RuneScape: Dragonwilds, and into tooling and technologies to make the experience of being a RuneScape player better and more seamless than ever before. These investments will shape the next chapter around the community, while rewarding the players that brought us here - for us, the best of Jagex is still to come.'

Website: www.runescape.com/25

About Jagex

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, Jagex is a leader in creating deep and engaging forever games that empower communities across PC and mobile. Its flagship MMORPG franchise, RuneScape, has welcomed over 300 million player accounts and surpassed $3 billion in lifetime revenue.

As RuneScape enters its 25th year in 2026, Jagex is accelerating its strategy to expand RuneScape into a broader ecosystem of forever games and connected experiences, grounded in a renewed commitment to integrity and fair play. This includes the reduction of monetisation mechanics, as well as the launch of RuneScape: DragonWilds into Steam Early Access in 2025 representing a major step in building a multi-genre future for the RuneScape universe.



Jagex remains focused on building enduring worlds, empowering player-led innovation, and laying the foundations for the boldest era in RuneScape's history

For more information, visit www.jagex.com .

