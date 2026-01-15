YWWSDC Discloses FinCEN MSB & SEC Filings: Anchoring $16T RWA Trust with Federal Compliance

The US-registered infrastructure provider officially discloses its CIK code and MSB regulatory number, placing the AI-driven "Athena Engine" and "Veritas Layer" transparency protocols under strict US legal oversight to eliminate market uncertainty.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / At a critical moment when the global digital asset market seeks security and transparency, YWWSDC Group US Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "YWWSDC"), a next-generation digital asset infrastructure provider registered in the United States, today officially released a strategic announcement. The company disclosed its dual regulatory milestones at the US federal level: successfully completing the Securities Exemptions Filing (Form D) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Money Services Business (MSB) registration with the US Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

This series of legal confirmation actions not only establishes YWWSDC's legal status as a regulated US enterprise but also constructs a legitimate "Bridge Protocol" for the "Financial Singularity" strategy outlined in its whitepaper-connecting the $16 trillion Real-World Asset (RWA) market between traditional finance and the digital economy.

Defining Trust with Official Data: Dual Endorsement from SEC and FinCEN

Addressing market concerns regarding the compliance of emerging platforms, YWWSDC has taken a step toward complete transparency by directly disclosing its regulatory identity as the strongest evidence to counter market FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt):

SEC Federal Filing: YWWSDC has obtained the Central Index Key (CIK) code: 0002104385 assigned by the SEC and completed the Regulation D filing (File No.: 021-569446). This marks that the company has been brought under the regulatory purview of federal securities laws regarding capital operations and shareholder transparency, with a clear legal structure for its issued 100 million common shares.

FinCEN MSB Registration: YWWSDC has successfully obtained the MSB registration qualification (Registration No.: 31000317594954) issued by FinCEN. This qualification authorizes the company to compliantly conduct "Dealer in foreign exchange" and "Money transmitter" businesses across 50 US states and territories such as Puerto Rico.

"Trust should not be based on verbal promises, but on public records," stated Kaelen Rostova, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) at YWWSDC. "Our entity registration (Entity ID: 20258333256) combined with federal-level compliance qualifications constitutes a legally protected financial fence, physically isolating YWWSDC from unregulated offshore entities."

Convergence of Technology and Compliance: Empowering the RWA Economy

Under a strict compliance framework, YWWSDC has officially deployed its core technology stack to solve the efficiency and trust challenges facing the RWA market:

Athena Engine: This is a natively integrated AI intelligence layer capable of processing millions of market data points in real-time under compliance prerequisites. It provides institutional investors with predictive risk analysis, ensuring precise risk identification when onboarding complex assets like real estate and bonds.

Veritas Layer: To comply with MSB requirements for fund flow transparency, YWWSDC has deployed the Merkle Tree-based Veritas Layer. This technology provides real-time on-chain Proof of Reserves, allowing users to independently verify asset solvency, achieving a transparency standard of "Code is Law."

Fortress Architecture: The Security Promise of 98% Cold Storage

Regarding operational resilience, YWWSDC reiterates its "Fortress Security Architecture." Addressing cybersecurity threats, the platform adheres to a "Cold Storage First" strategy, storing over 98% of user assets in physically isolated cold wallet systems.

Combined with a 3 million TPS (Transactions Per Second) high-frequency matching engine, YWWSDC not only ensures system stability during extreme market conditions but also eliminates single-point-of-failure risks through Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology. This institutional-grade risk control system, paired with regulated fiat on/off-ramps, provides global investors with a secure, verifiable, and legally protected trading environment.

About YWWSDC

YWWSDC Group US Ltd is a next-generation compliant digital asset infrastructure provider focused on utilizing the AI-driven Athena Engine and proprietary Veritas Layer technology to solve the trust, scalability, and security challenges between traditional finance and the crypto economy. Headquartered in the United States and operating globally, the company is dedicated to providing a federally protected RWA asset liquidity channel for sophisticated investors and institutions seeking stable returns, technology-driven solutions, and rigorous risk management through a strict "Compliance-by-Design" framework.

Media Contact:

Company: YWWSDC

Contact Person: Kaelen Rostova

Email: official@ywwsdc.com

Website: https://www.ywwsdc.com

