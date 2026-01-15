Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced that it is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US53002925, December 2025) for the second time. We believe this repeat recognition underscores Tanium's ongoing progress and commitment to helping customers transform endpoint management and security through a single, unified platform, driven by AI and real-time intelligence.

"Windows continues to dominate as the leading operating system across global enterprises despite ever-increasing device diversity. In turn, secure endpoint management with speed and scale for Windows environments is crucial, especially as they increase in complexity," said Phil Hochmuth, research vice president, Endpoint Device Management and Enterprise Mobility at IDC. "Tanium's unified platform continues to set the pace for innovation in the market, delivering advanced automation and deep integration with Microsoft's ecosystem based on real-time endpoint intelligence. Organizations can turn to Tanium to maintain operational resilience, consistent security and compliance."

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "Tanium offers the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform as its solution, bringing together endpoint management, exposure management and security operations capabilities in one platform. Tanium delivers a unified endpoint management experience for enterprises managing Windows devices, spanning Windows 10/11 PCs, Windows Server and Windows IoT endpoints."

We believe the IDC MarketScape findings echo broader market momentum towards Autonomous IT, as organizations work to reduce tool sprawl, eliminate visibility gaps and strengthen resilience by converging IT and security operations. Tanium is at the forefront of this shift with innovations such as Tanium Ask, that automates configuration and remediation workflows with an agentic experience; Tanium Confidence Score that guides safe, progressive rollouts; and Adaptive Actions that automates patching and configuration at scale. Through its Autonomous IT Platform with Microsoft integrations, Tanium enables organizations to strengthen resilience for Windows environments and across their diverse IT landscape.

The report also notes, "Tanium's platform complements Windows ecosystems by bridging gaps in endpoint performance monitoring, compliance reporting and automation that are not fully addressed by native Microsoft tools like Intune or Configuration Manager."

"With the unprecedented pace and intensity of cyber risk, managing and securing Windows environments at speed and scale has never been more critical," said Matt Quinn, chief technology officer at Tanium. "We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition underscores the importance of Autonomous IT bringing IT and security operations together in a single, unified platform with AI and real-time endpoint intelligence to reduce complexity and costs while strengthening operational resilience."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

