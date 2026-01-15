CineBlock Launches Entertainment Investment Marketplace, Opening Film and Media Ownership to Everyday Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / CineBlock, a U.S.-based financial technology company, has launched CineBlock Films, its SEC-approved investment marketplace, this month. The platform will allow fans and retail investors to take equity stakes in film, television, gaming, and digital media projects, allowing everyday audiences to fund the projects they want to see.

Many independent creators struggle to secure funding through traditional channels. CineBlock Films provides a regulated way for creators to raise up to $5 million annually, the current limit under SEC regulation crowdfunding rules.The marketplace will leverage blockchain technology to record ownership, manage cap tables, and maintain transparent communication between creators and investors.

The launch comes as the creator economy continues to grow worldwide. Recent market research estimates the global creator economy at $191 billion today, with projections that it will grow to $528 billion by 2030 as more individuals and teams build businesses around digital content and online communities. At the same time, Hollywood studios and major streaming platforms have tightened development spending, leaving fewer pathways for emerging filmmakers and digital creators to advance new projects.

"We want to change who gets to participate in the economics of storytelling," emphasized founder and CEO Prince Ace. "Retail ownership of entertainment and media IP is the next great asset class. We believe this shift will fundamentally change how the world experiences entertainment and how creators bring their stories to life."

As part of its regulatory and compliance work, CineBlock recently joined lawmakers and other fintech leaders in Washington, D.C., for The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law summit as community partners. Chief Legal Officer, Julian Haffner, represented CineBlock at the event, reinforcing the company's focus on compliant, transparent financial tools for the entertainment sector.

"The compliance layer is a game-changer," Haffner said. "Web3 has introduced powerful tools for transparency and decentralization, but without legal infrastructure, the risk outweighs the reward. By aligning with regulated crowdfunding standards, we're giving creators and investors a secure and scalable pathway."

Ahead of the January launch, CineBlock is finalizing app development and onboarding its first slate of projects, which reflects a mix of traditional filmmaking, AI-powered storytelling, and next-generation advertising technology. Upcoming campaigns include:

Promotional poster for So, I'm The Crazy One?

So, I'm The Crazy One?, an R-rated romantic comedy featuring established film and television comedians alongside emerging digital creators with a combined audience of more than 100 million followers and subscribers.

Promotional poster for The Emancipation of Limits

The Emancipation of Limits, based on the novel by A. Paj Turner, centers on Chicago native and military veteran Richie as he returns home determined to rebuild Black Wall Street. The film's teaser trailer has garnered more than 4 million views since its release in September.

Promotional poster for Awake

Awake, an AI-powered independent thriller built entirely in Unreal Engine and powered by Saga AI, blends philosophical themes with technology-driven suspense.

Ritual Ads is an AI-driven advertising company focused on high-end commercial storytelling. "Ritual Ads is building the world's most advanced creative engine that radically transforms how high-end commercials are made for brands," said Jethro Rothe-Kushel, CEO and founder of Ritual Ads. "This next-gen adtech combines AI, emotional intelligence, and cinematic storytelling to help brands increase efficiency, reduce risk, and compound creative performance."

BlindHope, a bilingual, multicultural romantic-musical drama following a scarred singer and a disgraced soccer star who rediscover identity, love, and redemption by learning to be seen without masks.

"The average fan probably never imagined they could invest in a story before it hits the screen," added co-founder Sharif Bennett. "We're turning passion into ownership by giving everyday people a stake in the stories they love-and creators a new way to fund their visions."

Following launch, CineBlock plans to expand its marketplace to support multiple concurrent fundraising campaigns and to explore opportunities in interactive content, gaming, and broader transmedia projects. Investors will have access to tools for due diligence, campaign monitoring, and secure capital deployment.

With its combination of regulatory compliance, blockchain transparency, and community-driven participation, CineBlock aims to redefine how entertainment is financed and broaden who gets to shape the future of film and media.

CineBlock is a technology company focused on democratizing entertainment media finance. As a FINRA- and SEC-licensed crowdfunding portal, CineBlock enables compliant investment in film, television, gaming, and digital content. The platform empowers creators to raise capital without sacrificing control, while giving fans and investors early access to the next generation of media securities. For more information, visit www.cineblockfilms.com.

