Frasca International, Inc., a FlightSafety International company, today announced it has signed a contract with Global Medical Response (GMR) to supply four new Level 7 Flight Training Devices (FTDs). The new devices include an Airbus EC135, a Pilatus PC-12, a Beechcraft C90, and a Beechcraft B200. Each FTD will feature Frasca's unique motion system to provide enhanced realism in training. The devices will be installed at GMR's new training facility currently under construction in Denton, Texas.

Frasca has supported GMR's pilot training efforts for nearly two decades, beginning with the delivery of their first device in 2005 for Air Evac Lifeteam, a GMR company. Since then, Frasca simulators have played a central role in preparing GMR's flight crews for the complex and high-stakes environments they encounter in emergency medical operations. With the delivery of these new devices, GMR will operate a total of 15 Frasca simulators, including seven Level 7 FTDs and eight Helicopter Training Devices (HTDs).

"We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with GMR, an organization that provides critical emergency medical services every day," said John Frasca, President of Frasca International. "These new devices will further enhance the realism and effectiveness of GMR's training, supporting the highest standards of safety and preparedness."

GMR is one of the largest emergency medical service providers in the world with over 5.5 million patient care events annually. Its fleet includes 367 rotary-wing aircraft, 119 fixed-wing aircraft, 7,286 ambulances, and 382 air base locations across the United States.

"Frasca devices have been essential in ensuring our pilots are ready for the challenges of emergency medical operations," said Josh Brannon, National Vice President, Aviation Operations, Global Medical Response. "As we expand training operations, the new FTDs will give our crews access to even more advanced training tools, ultimately benefitting the patients and communities we serve."

The new FTDs will be available at GMR's Denton, Texas facility in alignment with the center's opening later this year.

Frasca, a FlightSafety International company, has been a global leader in flight simulation since 1958. With a commitment to innovation and pilot training excellence, Frasca delivers simulation solutions to airlines, training organizations, universities, and military customers worldwide.

