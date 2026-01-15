Kroll Launches 2026 Golf Ambassador Program with PGA TOUR and LPGA Stars

The partnership with PGA TOUR golfers Bud Cauley and Michael Brennan, and LPGA's Jessica Korda reflects Kroll's commitment to excellence and ambition

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced strategic branding partnerships with professional golfers Bud Cauley, Michael Brennan, and Jessica Korda. The three athletes will represent the Kroll brand throughout their 2026 and 2027 seasons on the PGA TOUR and LPGA and sport Kroll branding during all tournament appearances and golf-related events, beginning with the Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off today.

The partnerships underscore Kroll's commitment to supporting athletes who embody the company's core values including excellence, ambition and courage.

"We are thrilled to partner with Michael, Jessica, and Bud," said David Blowers, President of Strategy at Kroll. "They are exceptional athletes and individuals who exemplify Kroll's values while competing at the highest level in their sport. We are proud to support their journeys and be part of their success in 2026. Golf and sports resonate with many of our clients, partners and employees. We look forward to following the season and cheering these players on together."

Meet Kroll's New Golf Ambassadors:

Michael Brennan exemplifies the promise of emerging talent. The Wake Forest graduate had an impressive year with multiple wins on the PGA TOUR Americas in 2025. His stellar year culminated with a win on the PGA TOUR at the Bank of Utah Championship, while playing on a sponsor's exemption. With his remarkable play, he ultimately earned his PGA TOUR card. He is ranked among the Official World Golf Rankings' rising stars.

"This partnership is a game-changer for me as I launch my professional career. Kroll's confidence in my potential and their commitment to growing together over the next few years creates an incredible foundation for what I want to accomplish," said Michael Brennan.

Jessica Korda is making an inspiring return to competitive golf after welcoming her first child in February 2024. A seasoned LPGA champion with six career wins since turning professional in 2010, Korda has represented the United States three times at The Solheim Cup. Her comeback epitomizes the balance between personal and professional achievement.

Jessica Korda shared: "I'm thrilled to partner with a company that prioritizes excellence. Kroll's values align - closely with my approach to the game - commitment, hard work, and the courage to push boundaries. I'm proud to represent a brand with a strong reputation for excellence and integrity."

Bud Cauley represents the power of resilience. After overcoming significant injuries that kept him out of competition for a few years, Cauley had a remarkable 2025 season, finishing 47th in the FedEx Cup standings. A University of Alabama alumnus who turned professional in 2011, he has earned 28 top 10 finishes throughout his PGA TOUR career, a testament to his determination and skill.

"I'm excited to be partnering with a like-minded team like Kroll," said Bud Cauley. "Their belief in me during my return has been meaningful. Having this level of support fuels my motivation, and I'm proud to represent the Kroll family on the PGA TOUR."

