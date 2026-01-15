Remergify, Inc.: Remergify, Everest Networks, and Kanab.Club Announce "The Great Smoke Out" - A Global Online Event Promoting Responsible Cannabis Use

Historic Digital Gathering Aims to Set a World Record While Advancing Education, Safety, and Legal Awareness

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Remergify, Everest Networks, and Kanab.Club today announced The Great Smoke Out, a global online cannabis event designed to promote safe, legal, educational, and responsible cannabis use, while attempting to establish a world record for the largest number of participants engaging simultaneously in a legally compliant online cannabis experience.

Scheduled for April 20, 2026 at 4:20 PM, The Great Smoke Out will bring together participants from jurisdictions where cannabis use is legal, using a secure online platform that emphasizes compliance, age verification, education, and harm-reduction best practices.

Unlike traditional cannabis promotions, the event is explicitly modeled after how alcohol is responsibly marketed and consumed - with a focus on moderation, legality, informed choice, and adult participation.

"Cannabis is no longer an underground activity - it's a regulated, multi-billion-dollar global industry," said a spokesperson for Remergify. "The Great Smoke Out is about normalizing responsible cannabis use, removing stigma, and demonstrating that education and compliance can scale globally."

A Responsible Approach to a Global Industry

Participants will have access to:

Educational content on responsible use and local compliance

Legal disclaimers and jurisdiction-based participation requirements

Harm-reduction guidance similar to alcohol safety campaigns

Community discussions focused on wellness, culture, and innovation

The event will be hosted online by Kanab.Club, leveraging infrastructure developed by Everest Networks, with digital identity, content governance, and participation tracking supported by Remergify's Web3 and compliance-focused technologies.

Not a Sales Event - An Awareness Initiative

The Great Smoke Out is not a cannabis sales or distribution event. No cannabis will be sold, shipped, or provided through the platform. Participants are responsible for complying with all local laws and regulations.

"This is about education and culture - not consumption pressure," said an Everest Networks representative. "Just as beer festivals evolved into responsible, regulated events, cannabis deserves the same maturity."

Looking Ahead

As global cannabis laws continue to evolve, The Great Smoke Out aims to serve as a model for future compliant digital cannabis events, providing regulators, industry leaders, and consumers with a blueprint for responsible engagement at scale.

For participation details, legal requirements, and updates, visit https://Kanab.Club

About Kanab.club

Kanab.Club is a purpose-built social network and community platform for the legal cannabis ecosystem, designed to bring consumers, licensed businesses, content creators, cultivators, and industry professionals together in a compliance-aware digital space. The platform blends traditional social networking features - such as friend feeds, posts, groups, events, and live video - with tools tailored specifically for the cannabis community, including monetization options for creators, business dashboards with built-in compliance guardrails, tipping and subscription features, and e-commerce capabilities. Originally incubated as a niche cannabis social hub, Kanab.Club has been revitalized through a strategic partnership between Remergify and Everest Networks and is now in exclusive beta with plans to scale to a public launch and mobile apps, filling a long-standing gap in mainstream social platforms for the legal cannabis industry.

About Remergify

Remergify is the go-to partner for transforming dormant companies and undervalued assets into industry-leading powerhouses. With an extensive portfolio of ready-to-deploy intellectual property, brands, and technology, Remergify competes at the forefront of corporate revitalization.

About Everest Networks

Everest Networks delivers cutting-edge technology and compliance solutions tailored for the regulated cannabis industry. They build compliant social networks designed to educate and build safe communities.

Media Contact:

Stuart Fine

stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-everest-networks-and-kanab.club-announce-%22the-great-smoke-out%22-a-glo-1127474