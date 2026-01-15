Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2026

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Beth (MB) Christie as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 15 January 2026.

MB, a former Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer, brings to the Board over 25 years of experience in digital product, technology, data and operations across several sectors, including insurance, media, travel, property and e - commerce. MB is currently a Non - Executive Director of MONY Group (a UK-based tech-led savings platform) and Social Finance (a non - profit organisation focused on developing innovative financial solutions to improve social outcomes) and a Trustee at the Internet Watch Foundation.

MB's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in January 2027.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R

