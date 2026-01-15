Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 16:18 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Appointment of New Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

15 January 2026

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mary Beth (MB) Christie as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 15 January 2026.

MB, a former Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer, brings to the Board over 25 years of experience in digital product, technology, data and operations across several sectors, including insurance, media, travel, property and e - commerce. MB is currently a Non - Executive Director of MONY Group (a UK-based tech-led savings platform) and Social Finance (a non - profit organisation focused on developing innovative financial solutions to improve social outcomes) and a Trustee at the Internet Watch Foundation.

MB's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in January 2027.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.