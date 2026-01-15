Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable: Recognizing Nicolas Clerget, BIER's 2025 Steering Committee Chair

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / As we reflect on the past year, the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) would like to recognize and sincerely thank Nicolas Clerget, Global Director of Net Zero Carbon Strategy at HEINEKEN, for his outstanding leadership as BIER's 2025 Steering Committee Chair.

Throughout his tenure, Nicolas brought an exceptional level of industry insight, strategic perspective, and deep engagement to BIER's leadership. He demonstrated a rare ability to see both the immediate realities facing the beverage sector and the longer-term shifts shaping its future. His perspective consistently helped the Steering Committee and broader membership think more clearly and ambitiously about what meaningful progress looks like.

Nicolas was highly engaged with both the Steering Committee and the BIER team. He came to discussions well prepared, asked thoughtful, probing questions, and offered perspectives grounded in practical experience while remaining oriented toward long-term impact. He served as an invaluable sounding board, helping to pressure-test ideas, sharpen priorities, and ensure that conversations stayed focused on outcomes that matter.

Under Nicolas's leadership, BIER advanced several vital initiatives that strengthened collaboration and extended the organization's reach. This included supporting the organization of the BIER European Summit in Sevilla, which fostered deeper dialogue across the industry and created space for engagement beyond BIER's core membership. Nicolas also encouraged outreach to non-BIER companies, helping broaden participation in industry platforms and reinforcing BIER's role as a convening forum for shared learning and collective action.

Perhaps most notably, Nicolas brought a forward-thinking mindset to his role as Chair. He encouraged proactive dialogue around emerging issues and supported BIER's efforts to begin shaping its 2030 roadmap, emphasizing the importance of pairing long-term vision with concrete goals. His leadership helped ensure that strategic discussions remained grounded in execution, accountability, and real-world impact.

Through his guidance, Nicolas helped foster a constructive, solutions-oriented culture within the Steering Committee, one where companies could engage candidly, align on priorities, and collaborate on shared challenges. His leadership reinforced BIER's role as a trusted forum where members can collectively raise the bar for environmental performance across the beverage sector.

As BIER continues to build on nearly two decades of collaboration and impact, Nicolas's stewardship in 2025 has strengthened the organization and positioned it well for the work ahead. His commitment, insight, and leadership have left a lasting mark on BIER and its community.

We are deeply grateful for Nicolas's time, dedication, and thoughtful leadership. Thank you, Nicolas, for your service as Chair and for the meaningful contributions you have made to advancing environmental sustainability across the beverage industry.

The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is a technical coalition of leading global beverage companies working together to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector.

