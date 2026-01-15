Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15
Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them
Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Michael Prentis , Director of the Company, has purchased 5,000 o rdinary shares of £0.20 each.
Following the transaction Michael Prentis holds 27,104 ordinary shares directly in the Company.
The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Prentis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Director of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
|b)
|Initial Notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Description : Artemis UK Future Leaders plc
Type : Ordinary shares
ISIN : GB00B1FL3C76
|b)
|Nature of Transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.20
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume - Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|14 January 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)
|Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
020 7982 2000
15 January 2026
