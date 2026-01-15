Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Michael Prentis , Director of the Company, has purchased 5,000 o rdinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Michael Prentis holds 27,104 ordinary shares directly in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.