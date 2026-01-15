Catalyst Launches New Innovative Bond Trading Platform for Credit Unions

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Catalyst is excited to announce the launch of its new online bond trading platform, purpose-built to help credit unions quickly and efficiently benefit from fixed income securities aligned to their specific needs.

The new platform, built on Intercontinental Exchange's robust database, is designed to make it easy for credit unions to search, analyze and execute trades on a wide range of fixed income products. It features curated internal bond offerings vetted for regulatory compliance, advanced analytics for due diligence and broker desk oversight to ensure secure and suitable transactions.

"The system is intuitive and easy to use, making trade execution straightforward for credit unions," said Jonathan Jackson, Catalyst Manager of Brokerage Services. "It combines Catalyst's expertise in credit union portfolios with advanced analytics and curated offerings, helping users efficiently identify suitable investments while ensuring regulatory compliance and providing broker support throughout the process."

This platform sets itself apart with several key differentiators:

Credit union-focused expertise: designed exclusively for credit unions, leveraging deep regulatory knowledge and portfolio needs to curate bond offerings that are appropriate and attractive for this sector. Internal offers are highlighted and vetted specifically for credit union suitability, streamlining the investment process.

Comprehensive market access: provides access to a deep and diverse range of fixed income products - including treasuries, agencies, corporates and mortgage-backed securities.

Intuitive, user-friendly interface: modeled after familiar online trading systems and integrates single sign-on for ease of access.

Advanced analytics: built-in analytics support pre- and post-purchase due diligence, including price volatility, projected cash flows, and regulatory-required documentation. These analytics are available in real time and can be retained for examiner records.

Live and request-for-offer pricing: Treasuries and certain agency bonds are priced live, while more complex products, like mortgage-backed securities, use request-for-bid pricing with rapid broker follow-up to confirm execution.

Broker support and safeguards: every order is reviewed by Catalyst's trading desk, providing an extra layer of oversight and guidance.

For more information or to request a demo, visit catalystcorp.org/trade.

###

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

About CU Investment Solutions

All securities are offered through CU Investment Solutions, LLC. The home office is located at 8500 W 110th St, Suite 650, Overland Park KS 66210. CU Investment Solutions, LLC registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CU Investment Solutions, LLC is registered in the state of Kansas as an investment advisor. Member of FINRA and SIPC. All investments carry risk; please speak with your representative to gain a full understanding of said risks. Securities offered are not insured by the FDIC or NCUSIF and may lose value. All opinions, prices and yields are subject to change without notice.

Media Contacts

Courtney Wilson

Catalyst

news@catalystcorp.org

SOURCE: Catalyst

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/catalyst-launches-new-innovative-bond-trading-platform-for-credit-un-1126891