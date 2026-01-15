Exclusive Networks USA: Exclusive Networks CyberFarm Addresses North American Technology Talent Shortage; Celebrates 100th Worker

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Exclusive Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity, achieved a significant milestone in its quest to address a significant and ongoing challenge for the IT community, onboarding its 100th student in its Exclusive Networks CyberFarm program. This structured skills development initiative began as an internal talent incubator in 2022 on the campus of California Polytechinc State University San Luis Obispo and has now expanded to support the recruitment and training needs of its solution provider and vendor communities.

According to a recent GTIA study, nearly 40% of North American technology firms are concerned that the lack of skilled tech workers, particularly in fields like cloud computing, cybersecurity and AI, poses a significant challenge to the success of their businesses. Many small and mid-size solution providers and MSPs struggle to attract and retain talent in this highly competitive and labor-constrained market. The investments required to identify, recruit, train and manage a skilled workforce can make it more difficult for channel companies to not only scale their operations but take advantage of all the potential new business opportunities with the rising demand for cybersecurity and other innovative solutions. Collaboration between the IT industry and academia can help minimize, if not resolve this critical talent shortage, and Exclusive Networks North America has been leading by example through the Exclusive Networks CyberFarm initiative with Cal Poly SLO.

More than a mentorship or educational partnership: Exclusive Networks CyberFarm is a comprehensive and immersive on-the-job training program that ensures each student has the skills and experience to succeed in the tech industry during their college career and after graduation. Solution providers and vendors can select from a pool of pre-qualified candidates and collaborate with Exclusive Networks to develop a specific onboarding, training and, when applicable, certification plan. The Cal Poly engineering program ranks among the highest in North America along with its renowned business school, providing Exclusive Networks and participating companies with access to a broad knowledge base and skill set. Each student is employed by Exclusive Networks and works at least 20 hours a week in a well-paid position that aligns with their career aspirations and educational pursuits. Those functional areas include technical, presales, BDR, finance, operations, and marketing.

Exclusive Networks also provides support to program participants to locate job opportunities in the technology industry after graduation. That final piece differentiates Exclusive Networks CyberFarm from other programs, transitioning participants from hands-on student training to meaningful roles in the industry.

"Exclusive Networks CyberFarm is a unique talent incubation program designed to address the cybersecurity talent shortage using a collaborative approach that limits risks for solution providers and vendors," says Jason Beal, President of Exclusive Networks North America. "Partners identify needs and work with our team to ensure the selected students receive the right training and support to excel in a real-world business environment. As a leader in cybersecurity, Exclusive Networks understands the struggles of this community and we are developing solutions to help our partners overcome some of their biggest challenges, and this critical talent shortage sits at the top of that list."

That commitment started more than three years ago when Exclusive Networks established its North American SLO campus in Cal Poly Technology Park. This office houses the on-site HR and business management teams to support this much needed and rapidly expanding talent development venture. The program expanded from three participants in the first year to approximately three dozen students at varying stages of their academic careers today, including those pursuing advanced computer science, engineering, marketing, and business degrees. Exclusive Networks is now celebrating its 100 students currently enrolled or who have completed the program since its inception, with 98% of participants placed in IT-related positions.

A Solution Provider's Perspective

The cybersecurity talent shortage is especially difficult for MSPs, VARs and SIs that are competing with a host of larger competitors and companies with much deeper pockets to land these highly skilled workers. Hiring and developing from within is typically the most cost-effective route. However, training and retaining cybersecurity professionals requires time, financial investments and other resources many solution providers simply do not possess.

"As MSPs, we constantly recruit to ensure we have the talent to grow the business, but we don't have the same size budgets as manufacturers and other large businesses, so bringing on new employees is riskier, especially when they know little about managed services" said?Don Wisdom, President of Datalink Networks Inc. "Some applicants may have knowledge and experience with firewalls, networking or even security, but relatively few truly understand what our companies do, and more tenured professionals are typically less willing to adapt to our business model. Exclusive Networks has people who can train, guide and mentor, and provide structure to the students we select."

Datalink Networks has several program participants working with different business units across the country, from its California headquarters to Arkansas and other locations, contributing in a variety of ways to ensure the organization's overall success. "One of the Cal Poly Exclusive Networks CyberFarm students joined our SOC team, but he is also gaining experience on the help desk and learning other foundational skills that are crucial to cybersecurity and managed services operations,' added Wisdom. "We recently onboarded our first marketing intern through the program and we are planning to add business development representatives, which will serve as a training ground for new account managers."

Contact Exclusive Networks North America for more information on the Exclusive Networks CyberFarm program or to learn more about our comprehensive cybersecurity services and support offerings.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/ .?

