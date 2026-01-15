The latest extension of the Subway Surfers universe is set to launch on February 26, 2026, with pre-registration open now

SYBO, the mobile games studio behind the most downloaded game of all time, Subway Surfers, today announced the upcoming launch of its next extension: Subway Surfers City. Open for pre-registration now with a global release set for February 26, 2026, the endless runner reimagines Subway Surfers' iconic chase with an upgraded art style, new gameplay mechanics and modes, and an expansive unseen environment to explore.

Building upon the original title, Subway Surfers City brings players home from the franchise's World Tour and into the heart of the Subway Surfers universe: Subway City. The modern multicultural metropolis features four distinct districts for players to unlock and race through, including The Docks, Southline, Sunrise Blvd, and Delorean Park. The game will also introduce fresh content each Season, including additional neighborhoods of the city to explore, characters, outfits, and hoverboards.

"At its core, Subway Surfers City is the next chapter of Subway Surfers' nearly 15-year-long legacy," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "Subway Surfers continues to experience remarkable success year after year, and we're thrilled to now provide players with an entirely new way to interact with the IP. Subway Surfers City stars reimagined fan-favorite characters, while simultaneously introducing never-before-seen content and mechanics. It's a balance of the classic game our players know and love, with a fresh vibrancy that brings the crew's universe to life in a whole new way."

Subway Surfers City introduces several never-before-seen gameplay mechanics to leverage during runs, including a stomp move to uncover hidden advantages, a bouncy bubblegum shield to uplevel jump abilities, and more surprises. For the first time, the game will additionally offer players the ability to unlock and master three brand-new game modes:

Classic Endless: The beloved fast-paced runner experience where players chase high scores and discover new paths, even on their thousandth run.

The beloved fast-paced runner experience where players chase high scores and discover new paths, even on their thousandth run. City Tour: A new finite game mode where players progress through levels with distinct goals, exploring districts to find hidden stars and complete missions.

A new finite game mode where players progress through levels with distinct goals, exploring districts to find hidden stars and complete missions. Events: A rotation of finite runs and trials designed to challenge even the most advanced players' skills.

Surpassing 4.5 billion lifetime downloads in 2025, Subway Surfers is the most downloaded mobile game of all time and has remained in the top five downloads charts every year since its 2012 launch. The game's impact extends far beyond the gaming landscape as a larger cultural phenomenon, with over 30 million social media followers across platforms. With an average of 100 to 150 million monthly active players, Subway Surfers remains a fan-favorite mobile game globally, and Subway Surfers City answers its community's desire for a deeper, progression-based experience with fresh challenges to tackle.

Subway Surfers City will be free to download on iOS, Android, and Google Play with in-app purchases. To sign up for pre-registration and unlock exclusive rewards, visit the Subway Surfers website.

Based in Copenhagen, SYBO is a mobile games studio founded in 2010 and best known for its hit endless runner game, Subway Surfers. Acquired by Miniclip in July of 2022, Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 4.5 billion times, making it the most downloaded mobile game of all time. To learn more, please visit www.sybo.com.

