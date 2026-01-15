Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule

HONG KONG, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ILAG) ("Intelligent Living" or the "Company"), a premium lockset manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Hong Kong, announced today that it has regained compliance with the $1 minimum bid price requirement under the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

On January 14, 2026, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department stating that the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive trading days, from December 30, 2025 to January 13, 2026. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. is a premium lockset manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Hong Kong. Intelligent Living manufactures and sells high quality mechanical locksets to customers mainly in the United States and Canada and has continued to diversify and refine its product offerings in the past 40 years to meet its customers' needs. Intelligent Living obtained the ISO9001 quality assurance certificate and various accredited quality and safety certificates including American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Grade 2 and Grade 3 standards that are developed by the Builders Hardware Manufacturing Association (BHMA) for ANSI. Intelligent Living keeps investing in self-designed automated product lines, new craftsmanship and developing new products including smart locks. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.i-l-a-g.com .

SOURCE Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.