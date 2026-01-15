Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Drew Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) ("Summit Royalties", "Summit" or the "Company") and its executive management team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Summit Royalties is a precious-metals royalty and streaming company. Its portfolio is anchored by high quality, cash-flowing production, with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Cornerstone producing assets include a 1% NSR royalty on West Red Lake Gold's Madsen Mine, a 50% silver stream on Orezone's Bomboré Mine, and a 0.5% NSR royalty on Denarius' Zancudo Mine. Summit's strategy is to build a scalable, diversified platform through disciplined, accretive investments that increase attributable production and drive per share net asset value and cash flow growth. The Company has no debt and maintains sufficient cash on hand to pursue future opportunities, while retaining flexibility to act quickly in a competitive market. Summit intends to become the next fastest growing royalty and streaming company.

