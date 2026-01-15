GoGo AI Network Inc.: GoGo AI Network Appoints Brandon Kou as President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) (the "Company" or "GoGo") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brandon Kou as President of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Kou has served as a director of GoGo AI Network and has been actively involved in the Company's strategic direction, investment execution, and capital markets initiatives. In his expanded role as President, Mr. Kou will oversee corporate strategy, portfolio development, capital markets execution, and operational alignment across GoGo's artificial intelligence investment platform.

Leadership & Strategic Focus

Mr. Kou brings extensive experience across public markets, corporate strategy, and growth-stage technology businesses, with a focus on applied artificial intelligence, automation, and scalable enterprise platforms.

Prior to joining GoGo AI Network, Mr. Kou was a Managing Director at Wildcat Equity Partners a U.S.-based family office investing across healthcare, media, technology, and infrastructure. He is also a co-founder of Block Partners, a merchant banking and advisory firm focused on blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, and Mavan Capital Partners, which focuses on technology opportunities within the Canadian capital markets.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kou was co-founder and General Manager of Steve Nash Enterprises, where he managed a diversified portfolio of businesses across media, entertainment, sports, and wellness, including investments and operating roles involving Indochino, Sharecare, the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Steve Nash Sports Club & Fitness World.

Mr. Kou began his career in investment banking and has experience advising on mergers, acquisitions, and strategic transactions. He holds a degree from the USC Marshall School of Business.

Strategic Priorities as President

Advance GoGo's global artificial intelligence investment strategy

Support portfolio companies in scaling operations and revenue

Identify and execute strategic investments and monetization opportunities

Strengthen capital markets positioning and shareholder communications

About GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc. is an investment issuer focused on identifying, investing in, and supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence, robotics, and next-generation software technologies. The Company seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active portfolio support, and the strategic monetization of its investments over time.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc.

Brandon Kou, President

Phone: 604-602-0001

Email: investors@gogonetwork.ai

Website: www.gogonetwork.ai

