Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 4th Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,890,000 with earnings per share of $1.19. This represents an increase of 62.82% compared to the final quarter of 2024. Full-year unaudited earnings were $10,006,000 with per share earnings of $4.11. Net Income increased by 32.44% from $7,555,000 and earnings per share were up from $3.10 in the prior year.

President & CEO, Troy A. Peters, commented, "JBT Bancorp, Inc.'s strong performance was a result of tremendous net interest and non-interest income growth, in combination with disciplined expense control. We were also pleased with how we navigated the falling rate environment."

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview-

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


