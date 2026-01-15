NNIT A/S: CEO Pär Fors will leave NNIT

NNIT A/S hereby announces that Pär Fors, CEO, after almost 5 years in the role, has decided to leave NNIT A/S due to personal family matters. Pär Fors will continue in the CEO role until the end of July 2026 or when a new CEO has been appointed, if earlier.

The Board of Directors is fully engaged in finding the right successor, and NNIT A/S will continue with its full focus on its customers, employees, and the positive development of the company.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and USA.