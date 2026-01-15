Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MS1 | ISIN: DK0060580512 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NN
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 08:08
6,480 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NNIT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNIT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4306,79018:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 14:12 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NNIT A/S: CEO Pär Fors will leave NNIT

NNIT A/S hereby announces that Pär Fors, CEO, after almost 5 years in the role, has decided to leave NNIT A/S due to personal family matters. Pär Fors will continue in the CEO role until the end of July 2026 or when a new CEO has been appointed, if earlier.

The Board of Directors is fully engaged in finding the right successor, and NNIT A/S will continue with its full focus on its customers, employees, and the positive development of the company.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Thomas Stensbøl
Press & Communications Manager
Tel: +45 3077 8800
tmts@nnit.com


ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and USA.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.