Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.: Lingerie Fighting Championships Purchase Mining Claim

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. ("LFC") (OTCID:BOTY) announced today it has purchased a 20 acre mining claim near Searchlight, Nevada.

"If it sounds like a strange thing for a lingerie sports league to buy that's probably because it is," LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly admits. "But our plan is less about finding gold and more about shooting a TV series about how strange it is for LFC to buy a mining claim!"

The popular league already has plans to shoot a pair of TV series on the land. One series will see the league's fighters undergo a military style boot camp. The other, tentatively titled LFC Gold Diggers, will follow a half dozen of the league's most popular fighters as they attempt to operate a viable mining operation.

"With our social media exploding in the past six months from a million followers to more than 5 million, we recognized demand for more content than ever before and these 20 acres will be a great place to produce it."

But what do LFC fighters know about gold mining? Perhaps more than people might think. LFC veteran Danielle St. Pierre, who fights out of Calgary, Canada and is a cousin of Georges St. Pierre, is a hobby gold miner with her husband. The pair will participate in LFC Gold Diggers as characters and consultants. They will also mine the claim for LFC when not busy shooting the series.

"I'm excited by the potential of both series," Donnelly says, "as well as the opportunity to do photoshoots and other videos with our fighters in the majestic Mojave Desert."

