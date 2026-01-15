Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Saia, Inc.: Saia Announces Brand Alignment

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has announced that its logistics arm, LinkEx, will begin operating as "Saia Logistics" starting this week. The change aligns Saia's freight and logistics services under a single brand, creating a simpler and more connected experience for customers.

LinkEx has been part of the Saia organization for more than a decade. Moving forward, operating as Saia Logistics simply reflects how closely the Saia freight and LinkEx teams work together, bringing the carrier's ever-expanding less-than-truckload network (LTL) and growing logistics capabilities under one name.

"Unifying our logistics services fully under the Saia brand helps customers better understand the breadth of solutions we offer," said Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Ray Ramu. "It also supports our long-term growth strategy while maintaining the high level of service our customers expect."

The transition is a brand alignment only. There are no changes to ownership, service, pricing, agreements, or day-to-day operations. Customers will continue working with the same contacts, using the same processes and capabilities they rely on today.

"For our customers and our teams, this is really about clarity and connection," said Saia Logistics Vice President and General Manager, David Miller. "We've been working side by side with Saia for years. Operating as Saia Logistics better reflects how we serve customers without changing the service or relationships they've come to know and trust."

Under the Saia Logistics name, customers can continue to take advantage of the company's full range of services - truckload, expedited, warehousing, distribution and consolidation, final mile, international, and integrated logistics - alongside Saia's leading LTL network.

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit Saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 213 terminals across the country. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking's "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation." For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist
Phone: 770-232-4069
Email: jjump@saia.com


