New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Avantor caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) Avantor's competitive positioning was weaker than had been publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, representations about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own AVTR and purchased prior to March 5, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

