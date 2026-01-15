Anzeige
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 17:42 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 15

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0008910555

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jefferies Financial Group Inc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

14-Jan-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Jan-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.000000

3.721000

3.721000

2792222

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.362000

4.660000

5.022000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0008910555

1

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

1

0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

5/2/2026

Cash

590000

0.786000

Swap

26/2/2026

Cash

625000

0.833000

Swap

23/12/2026

Cash

1577221

2.102000

Sub Total 8.B2

2792221

3.721000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies International Limited

0.000000

3.721000

3.721000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

15-Jan-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

Contact Name:

Kevin Mayger, for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number: 0207 743 1098

Date: 15 January 2026



Release
© 2026 PR Newswire
