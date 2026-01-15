Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Tradegate
15.01.26 | 18:14
14,200 Euro
+2,01 % +0,280
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,12014,52018:18
14,30014,40018:15
Actusnews Wire
15.01.2026 17:53 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: SOLID PERFORMANCE FROM BACK CATALOGUE, LIVE GAMES AND ABSOLUM IN THE THIRD QUARTER

2025/26 third-quarter revenue - January 15, 2026

SOLID PERFORMANCE FROM BACK CATALOGUE, LIVE GAMES AND ABSOLUM

IN THE THIRD QUARTER

______________________

  • Revenue of €64.8 million for the third quarter of 2025/26
  • Back Catalogue: very strong growth, up 41% in the third quarter and 43% over the first nine months compared to the prior year. Robust trends for Live games, with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, SnowRunner, Train Sim World, Atomic Heart, Insurgency: Sandstorm and for the A Plague Tale franchise
  • Very positive player reviews[1] and excellent performance for Absolum, an internally owned and developed new brand
  • Very positive player reviews[2] and strong profitability for Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  • Financial targets confirmed

______________________

Geoffroy Sardin, CEO, comments: "Our Back Catalogue, which represents a substantial share of our activity for the first nine months of the year, and the solid performance from our 2025/26 releases, reflect the first tangible results of our investments, with a more recurring business profile and the success of Absolum, an internally owned and developed new brand. The recurrence and the internalization of value, combined with our strong execution in terms of games' quality, will drive our profitability and cash generation over the medium term".

Third-quarter revenue - unaudited

In million €Q3 2025/26Q3 2024/25Change9 months 2025/269 months 2024/25Change9 months 2022/23Change
New Releases20.168.5-70.7%55.3232.6-76.2%85.7-35.5%
Back Catalogue43.430.840.9%137.195.743.3%54.8150.2%
Other1.31.5-15.4%56.8-26.5%1.1354.5%
Group Revenue64.8100.8-35.7%197.4335.1-41.1%141.639.4%

PARIS, FRANCE - January 15, 2026 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) is reporting its revenue for the third quarter of FY 2025/26 (unaudited), ended December 31, 2025.

Geoffroy Sardin adds: "Our Back Catalogue performed very solidly in the third quarter, posting a 41% growth, thanks in particular to excellent momentum for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and its Live operations. It also benefited from its outstanding depth, with very steady activity levels for Atomic Heart, Insurgency: Sandstorm, SnowRunner and for the Train Sim World and A Plague Tale franchises. Our Back Catalogue provides us with a recurring foundation upon which we can build the Group's transformation strategy.

Since the start of the fiscal year, several new titles - Absolum, RoadCraft and Train Sim World 6 - have achieved solid business performances. Our main releases have been profitable or even highly profitable, such as Marvel Cosmic Invasion. Furthermore, Dotemu has demonstrated its ability to release numerous high-quality titles within a single fiscal year that are highly appreciated by players."

The fourth quarter will be an important contributor to our annual financial performance. Four new titles will be released including John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, which will benefit from the upcoming ramp-up of its marketing campaign, as well as Memories in Orbit, an internally owned and developed new brand from our Douze Dixième studio. Back Catalogue is expected to continue with its excellent momentum and will benefit from already signed partnerships. Lastly, we are maintaining disciplined cost management, continuing to adapt our organization to evolving market trends and confirming our 2025/26 financial targets".

Revenue totaled €64.8 million in the 2025/26 third-quarter, down 36% from the previous year and €197.4 million in the first nine months of 2025/26, down 41% versus the previous year which benefited from the exceptional release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. In just nine months, and excluding fiscal year 2024/25, we have already exceeded our previous record of €194.1 million, which was achieved over a full year in 2022/23.

New Releases generated €20.1 million of revenue during the third quarter of 2025/26, driven by the launch of Absolum and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, as well as continued sales of this fiscal year new releases, including Roadcraft and Train Sim World 6.

Back Catalogue revenue was up 41% in the third quarter of 2025/26. For the first nine months, it reached €137.1 million, a record level, up 43% compared with the previous year. Over the first nine months, Back Catalogue accounted for 69% of the Group's total revenue, reflecting progress made to develop the recurrence of the business. This progress reflects the quality of PULLUP Entertainment's titles, its teams' expertise to grow the value of games several years after their release, and the ramp-up of Live operations that keep gamers engaged over the long term.

Recent events

Discontinuation of Leikir Studio activity

PULLUP Entertainment regularly adapts its organization and portfolio to focus on projects with the highest potential. In this context, the Group has decided to discontinue Leikir studio activity.

2025/26 targets confirmed

For 2025/26, PULLUP Entertainment confirms that it expects to exceed its previous record performance from FY 2022/23 in terms of both revenue and Adjusted EBIT.

FY 2025/26 will be driven by strong back catalogue growth, as well as significant progress with Dotemu's revenue.

Moreover, the Group confirms that it expects to deliver growth in its Adjusted EBIT over 2026/27 and 2027/28.

Line-up for 2025/26

  • Focus Entertainment Publishing: Memories in Orbit (owned-IP, developed in-house), Roadcraft and John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
  • Dotemu: Absolum (owned-IP, developed in-house), Abyssus, Battlestar Galactica: Scattered Hopes, Drop Duchy, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!
  • Dovetail Games: Train Sim World 6 (owned-IP, developed in-house)

Upcoming event: 2025/26 fourth-quarter revenue on April 16, 2026 (after market close).

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €390 million in 2024/25, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

  • FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
  • DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of Absolum, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

Five Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

  • DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).
  • SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.
Contacts

Investor Relations
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00
Email: IR@pullupent.com

Press Relations
Clémence Bigeon
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00
Email: clemence.bigeon@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette
Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49
Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com
Constance Baudry
Tel: +33 (0)6 82 43 69 62
Email: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

[1] 93% positive reviews on Steam

[2] 87% positive reviews on Steam

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZufZ8hqam2bmmuflZqXbpJkbJdixmnIl5KayWhqlMeVa5toyWySbpzKZnJnlWdn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96021-pullup-q3-fy26-pr-english-final.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.