MACOMPTA.FR - Q2 Sales 25/26: +29.5%

Q2 Sales 25/26: +29.5%

Lagord, January 15, 2026

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its sales for the second quarter of the 2025/2026 fiscal year (October 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025).

In the second quarter of 2025/2026, MACOMPTA.FR delivered strong sales growth, with sales reaching €1,120K, up 29.5% compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Second Quarter Fiscal year 25/26 24/25 Sales (K€) 1,120 865 Growth +29.5%



Next publication: Half-year Results on February 26, 2026.



About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

