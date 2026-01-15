Fragrance Creators Association Appoints Laura Nichols as Director of Communications

Appointment strengthens FCA's distinct approach to leadership, storytelling, and member-driven influence.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) today announced the appointment of Laura Nichols as Director of Communications. In this role, Nichols will lead a bold evolution of FCA's communications - reimagining how the association connects, tells its story, and activates the collective power of its membership across the fragrance industry and beyond. The appointment builds on FCA's reputation as a forward-looking association known for setting the pace rather than following it.

Nichols brings a dynamic blend of strategic vision and executional excellence, with deep experience in executive and corporate communications within the trade association arena. She has shaped high-impact content, sharpened C-suite communications, and led digital strategy with an eye toward influence, clarity, and credibility. A former journalist, Nichols reported on breaking and business news in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., grounding her work in rigorous storytelling and a sharp understanding of today's media landscape.

"Laura's arrival marks an exciting moment for FCA as we continue to lead with purpose and intention," said Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO of FCA. "She brings a rare combination of strategic instinct, creative edge, and policy fluency that will elevate how we engage our members, policymakers, and the public - and position FCA's voice for what's next."

Nichols holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Pennsylvania State University and is based in Washington, D.C.

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, www.fragranceconservatory.com a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

