Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragrance Creators Association Appoints Laura Nichols as Director of Communications

Appointment strengthens FCA's distinct approach to leadership, storytelling, and member-driven influence.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / The Fragrance Creators Association (FCA) today announced the appointment of Laura Nichols as Director of Communications. In this role, Nichols will lead a bold evolution of FCA's communications - reimagining how the association connects, tells its story, and activates the collective power of its membership across the fragrance industry and beyond. The appointment builds on FCA's reputation as a forward-looking association known for setting the pace rather than following it.

Nichols brings a dynamic blend of strategic vision and executional excellence, with deep experience in executive and corporate communications within the trade association arena. She has shaped high-impact content, sharpened C-suite communications, and led digital strategy with an eye toward influence, clarity, and credibility. A former journalist, Nichols reported on breaking and business news in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., grounding her work in rigorous storytelling and a sharp understanding of today's media landscape.

"Laura's arrival marks an exciting moment for FCA as we continue to lead with purpose and intention," said Farah K. Ahmed, President and CEO of FCA. "She brings a rare combination of strategic instinct, creative edge, and policy fluency that will elevate how we engage our members, policymakers, and the public - and position FCA's voice for what's next."

Nichols holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Pennsylvania State University and is based in Washington, D.C.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Laura Nichols
Fragrance Creators Association
lnichols@fragrancecreatorsassociation.org

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing fragrance manufacturing in North America. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, www.fragranceconservatory.com a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-appoints-laura-nichols-as-director-of-communications-1127529

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.